Integrity continues rapid expansion by acquiring leading life insurance distributor Theodore Group

Theodore Group is in good company with insurance legends nationwide who have joined Integrity's fast-growing network. Since their 2009 inception, Theodore Group has experienced rapid growth and recognition by focusing on providing exceptional service and support to agents. In 2021, the company expects to place more than $15 million in annual paid premium, meeting the life insurance needs of thousands of Americans.

"The Integrity platform is tailor-made for agencies like Theodore Group. It's a place where they can collaborate with other industry icons, share best practices and grow their business even faster," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "When you are working hard to change the industry for the better, you can never have enough great team members like Nick and Cindi, and I'm honored to welcome them to the Integrity family."

"No one in the industry has more extensive resources than Integrity," said Barry Clarkson, President and CEO of Equis Financial and Managing Partner at Integrity. "It was built to take great companies and turn them into phenomenal companies — what we call the 'Integrity Effect.' Theodore Group has laid the groundwork for this level of growth, and I'm thrilled to see them join Integrity."

"The 'Integrity Effect' for us means joining forces with a large company that shares the same values as we do, while still putting the client first every time," said Nick Theodore, CEO of Theodore Group. "When I found a company as impressive as Integrity, that has stayed true to its values and philosophy, I knew we had to be a part of it. We've achieved record-breaking growth already, but we're ready to add Integrity's fuel to what we have built and double or triple in size from here. With Integrity, I am confident we will be able to scale our business faster than we ever could on our own — and I couldn't be more excited."

Bolstering Theodore Group's growth will be Integrity's full suite of proprietary resources, including CRM, market research capabilities, online quoting and data tools, and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Theodore Group will utilize Integrity's administrative infrastructure to centralize accounting, human resources, IT, product development and legal support.

In addition, Theodore Group will join the impressive collective of industry leaders within Integrity's partner network, all of whom share their vast knowledge, experience and expertise. They include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health call centers.

Theodore Group will now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Integrity has all the resources and relationships Theodore Group needs to reach new heights," said Cindi Theodore, COO of Theodore Group. "They operate their business using the same values we do, which makes this partnership feel like a seamless fit. From the cutting-edge software to the marketing resources and back-office support, we can completely lean on Integrity to unleash the levels of success we know we're capable of achieving."

For more information about Integrity's partnership with Theodore Group, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/TheodoreGroup.

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Theodore Group, headquartered in Kissimmee, FL, is one of the nation's fastest growing life insurance agencies. Founded in 2009, they specialize in mortgage protection, final expense and advanced markets. Theodore Group serves thousands of Americans, with more than $15 million in premium expected in 2021. They take great pride in helping their expanding network of agents protect American families. For more information, visit www.theodoregroup.info.

