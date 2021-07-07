Integrity Continues to Expand Platform by Adding Innovative IMO The Leazer Group

"The Leazer Group has already experienced tremendous success, yet they recognize the impact of what we're building at Integrity and have caught the vision of the resources we can offer their agents," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "For several years, The Leazer Group has built a community of expertise among its agents. They already understand the value of sharing knowledge, so they are optimally positioned to contribute to the Integrity network of partners. Together, our opportunities are endless and we're thrilled to have The Leazer Group join our growing list of impressive industry partners."

The Leazer Group serves Americans by offering insurance and annuity products, including mortgage protection, final expense, and life and health insurance. Since 2015, The Leazer Group has placed more than $60 million in life insurance premium and protected more than 60,000 families. Deeply committed to a culture of innovation and agent support, The Leazer Group offers agents a turnkey insurance sales method with a robust lead generation program. The company successfully navigated the 2020 pandemic by migrating to a virtual sales platform and seamlessly continuing national sales.

The Leazer Group will join Integrity's group of exceptional partners, who operate with an open-source philosophy of best practices and expertise. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

"The decision to join Integrity represents the most exciting opportunity of my entire career," said Art Leazer, CEO of The Leazer Group. "Integrity is the undisputed leader in innovation with cutting-edge technology, yet what I find most compelling is the company they keep. Integrity has attracted the most experienced minds in the industry who have all garnered astounding success through partnership. Joining Integrity means entering into a win-win situation, and we plan to hit the ground running."

Through Integrity, The Leazer Group will expand its product portfolio, providing Americans with more choices that fit their needs. The company will increase its capabilities by accessing the Integrity platform, which includes proprietary quoting and enrollment technology, data and analytics tools, product development and research. All partners can utilize Integrity's centralized shared services, such as compliance, accounting, human resources, IT and a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

The Leazer Group will now offer its employees meaningful ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

"The Employee Ownership Plan is such a rewarding way to recognize the people who support our agents every day," said Kimberly Naretto, Executive Vice President of The Leazer Group. "It's not just the agents who are serving Americans — it's also the people behind the scenes running operations, lead generation and marketing. Integrity is going to be a game changer for our employees and we're prepared to accelerate our growth. This partnership enables us to focus on what we really want to do, which is grow the business and help more agents every single day."

For more information about The Leazer Group's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/theleazergroup.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 370,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About The Leazer Group

The Leazer Group, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, was founded and developed by agents for agents. As a company, they believe in organic sales growth and a commitment to independent agents. They offer an array of products such as mortgage protection, final expense, fixed indexed universal life and fixed indexed annuities. They offer agents a virtual sales platform which enables their national sales force to continue to protect both clients and their agents. For more information, visit www.leazergroup.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

