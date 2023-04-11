Addition of leading IMO focused on streamlining client transitions to Medicare further bolsters Integrity's mission to help all Americans plan for the good days ahead

DALLAS, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired MediSource, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Little Rock, Arkansas. As part of the acquisition, Richard Dale "RD" Roulston, President of MediSource, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Integrity Expands Health Coverage Solutions for Seniors by Partnering with MediSource

"We are committed to helping Americans prepare for the good days ahead by having the best products and services for their individual life, health and wealth needs," explained Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "It's clear the MediSource team embodies Integrity's mission, which makes them ideal partners. MediSource is dedicated to creating deep connections with the people they serve and truly changing their lives for the better. We are excited to help successful leaders, like RD, take full advantage of the opportunities available through partnership. Joining Integrity means gaining access to shared services, resources and technology that will help him and his team grow their business and meet the healthcare needs of even more Americans transitioning into retirement. We are looking forward to having MediSource part of the Integrity family!"

With over two decades of experience in the Medicare industry, Roulston and his team understand how crucial healthcare insurance is when completing a client's retirement plan. MediSource thoughtfully guides seniors through the transition to Medicare, providing a simplified experience that helps ensure each senior gets coverage that fits their specific needs. MediSource continues to experience significant growth each year, serving thousands of clients annually through its competent and well-informed team of agents.

"I've always tried to be on the front end of industry changes, and I quickly realized many of the most successful agencies in the industry have found immediate and lasting value in partnering with Integrity," explained RD Roulston, President of MediSource. "Integrity's technology is leading the way, and I'm thrilled to now offer impactful resources such as MedicareCENTER to my agents. Like any business owner, I want to be efficient with my time. Integrity helps us maximize what we are already doing well and supports us in areas where we have room to expand our productivity and growth. As an Integrity partner, I can now utilize resources and systems I couldn't access any other way. The opportunities for us working together are truly unlimited."

MediSource now becomes part of Integrity's partner network, a collective of industry icons who collaborate to help Americans prepare for the good days ahead. These leading agencies and companies are committed to sharing strategies and best practices designed to optimize insurance and financial processes, while protecting the life, health and wealth of American consumers more holistically.

The Integrity platform offers end-to-end systems and technology that help already successful agencies, like MediSource, maximize their potential. Resources available exclusively for Integrity partners include instantaneous online quoting and enrollment capabilities, the proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, customer relationship management systems, as well as world-class marketing and advertising assets and guidance. To streamline time-consuming administrative tasks, Integrity centralizes multiple business services for all partners. This includes support in areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, accounting, legal and compliance.

"I'm particularly excited about utilizing MedicareCENTER because it streamlines the entire sales and enrollment process for agents," Roulston continued. "All the systems and resources our agents need are well organized under one umbrella — and this offering is just one piece of the full benefits the Integrity platform includes. I'm also looking forward to learning from and sharing our insights with other Integrity partners. This is a true partnership where everyone contributes for mutual objectives."

To further amplify platform membership, Integrity offers MediSource employees the opportunity for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about MediSource's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/MediSource.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network of over 500,000 agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. In 2022, Integrity helped carriers place over $22 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $40 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About MediSource

MediSource is an independent insurance agency based in Little Rock, Arkansas. MediSource works with small business owners and a number of large corporations including regional banks, financial firms, hospitals and colleges to help their retiring employees transition into Medicare. MediSource was started in 2011 as Roulston Insurance Agency, with the objective to provide seniors with the best Medicare solutions available in the market. As business quickly grew, the agency's name was changed to MediSource in 2018. Today, MediSource and its team of agents serve thousands of clients annually. For more information, visit www.medisourcear.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC