Integrity expands Medicare expertise in Southwest with acquisition of Fidelis Consultants

"Adam and Zach have grown their business by combining their deep passion for helping others with a powerful desire to be the best at what they do," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Those same motivations drive Integrity to lead and innovate every day. The level of operational support and technology resources Integrity offers can't be matched anywhere else in the industry. We are confident this partnership will position Fidelis Consultants for explosive growth, and we couldn't be happier to welcome them into the Integrity family."

Zach Markham and Adam Brisolara launched Fidelis Consultants in 2013 to help seniors feel more confident transitioning from traditional health plans to Medicare plans. With an exceptional agent training program and a deep commitment to personalized service, Fidelis quickly expanded beyond the Southwest. The firm has continued to grow steadily and today serves more than 70,000 Americans through an expansive network of agents nationwide.

"When I first met Bryan and the Integrity Executive team, I could see they lead their company with the same values that guide us at Fidelis Consultants," said Adam Brisolara, Co-President of Fidelis Consultants. "I've learned that if you align yourself with the right leaders, good things happen. Considering their leadership, alongside all the industry legends who have already experienced success with Integrity, made the choice an easy one. Integrity offers everything we could ask for in a partner, from its platform of operational services to its proven marketing and sales expertise. We are confident this partnership is the right choice to equip our agents for more success, as the resources Integrity provides are second to none."

Fidelis Consultants will magnify its already successful approach to agent training and support by accessing Integrity's deep resources. They include Integrity's proprietary MedicareCENTER, quoting and enrollment tools, data and analytics, product development and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. Fidelis Consultants can also focus even more on serving agents by utilizing Integrity's centralized business functions such as technology and innovation, human resources, legal as well as compliance and accounting.

In addition, Fidelis Consultants becomes the newest member of Integrity's fast-growing partner network of industry leaders and legends — all of whom share best practices and collaborate on innovative solutions. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

"I'm a competitive person who is very driven to ensure that any endeavor I'm involved in is successful," said Zach Markham, Co-President of Fidelis Consultants. "Integrity is always striving to be the best in the industry, which really resonated with me. To get Fidelis Consultants to the next level, we knew we needed the tools and technology Integrity offers, both for our agents and for our business. I have no doubt that with Integrity behind us, we'll see the kind of exponential growth we never could have achieved on our own. I'm so excited about the future of Fidelis Consultants and can't wait to get started together."

As Integrity partners, Fidelis Consultants can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 420,000 independent agents who service more than nine million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Fidelis Consultants

Fidelis Consultants is a leading insurance brokerage, based out of Gilbert, Arizona, that specializes in Medicare, individual health and ancillary products. Founded in 2013, Fidelis Consultants has quickly expanded throughout the Southwest and beyond due in large part to their exceptional agent and client model. To the clients they serve, Fidelis Consultants embodies all the qualities of their name — faithful, loyal, true — in their commitment to deliver superior service, customer support, professional advice, care and compassion. They recognize and embrace the important role of a trusted advisor in the lives of the 70,000 individuals they serve. For more information, visit www.fidelisins.com.

