Integrity expands Medicare offerings in Midwest with acquisition of Star Benefit Associates

"Star Benefit Associates is well respected for their expertise in Medicare Advantage and has built a reputation for always putting people first," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Partnering with Integrity will allow them to continue their important work on an even higher level. The back-office support, cutting-edge technology and turnkey platform of resources that Integrity offers their partners makes onboarding streamlined, so Pam and her team can keep their focus on serving more Americans, while we handle the rest. We're thrilled that Star Benefit Associates is joining the Integrity family and can't wait to see this partnership impact their future growth."

Star Benefit Associates remains one of Indiana's leading experts on Medicare Advantage, having helped launch the pilot program in 2002. The specialized boutique agency guides agents through the complexities of helping the senior market by focusing on relationship-building and service. With an all-female ownership and staff, Star Benefit Associates emphasizes mentorship and advancement opportunities in the industry for its team. Star Benefit Associates serves hundreds of agents in the Indiana market, meeting the insurance needs of more than 10,000 Americans annually.

"We are a women-owned, relationship-oriented company, and we have built a reputation for doing the right thing for the right reasons," said Pam Evans, President of Star Benefit Associates. "We experienced tremendous organic growth and were at a stage where we needed to find the right partner. Integrity is a natural fit because the products and technology they offer will immediately benefit our agents and support our staff. Being part of the Integrity family will allow us to grow exponentially, and we are so excited about this industry-leading partnership."

"Pam has set a strong example for her team and we're thrilled to have her join our other female voices in leadership at the Integrity table," shared Adams. "It will be amazing to see the next generation of women in the industry learn from her expertise as we find new ways to innovate insurance for all stakeholders."

Partnering with Integrity will allow Star Benefit Associates to focus on growth opportunities by utilizing Integrity's centralized back-office functions, including accounting, IT, human resources, legal and compliance. The Integrity platform offers Star Benefit Associates' agents the industry's leading technology to meet clients' needs, including proprietary quoting and enrollment tools, data and analytics, product development and a world-class advertising and marketing firm.

In addition, Star Benefit Associates will become part of the Integrity partner network of industry legends who collaborate on best practices and innovative solutions. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions ' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

Star Benefit Associates' employees will also gain participation in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan which offers meaningful company ownership.

"Our employees and agents are thrilled about the opportunities Integrity offers, especially their Women in Leadership program — it resonates so well with our staff of all women," continued Evans. "The Employee Ownership Plan also allows us to incentivize and reward our team for all the hard work they put into this company. With Integrity's countless resources and powerful partner network behind us, we're ready to experience the 'Integrity Effect' of growth that will boost our business to the next level."

To learn more about Star Benefit Associates' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/StarBenefitAssociates.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 375,000 independent agents who service more than nine million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Star Benefit Associates

Located in Indianapolis, Indiana, and established in 1987, Star Benefit Associates has built their reputation on integrity, service and personalized attention to their agents. Star Benefit Associates was founded with a focus on Small Group products, with a transition into the Medicare space in 2002. Star Benefit Associates helped launch the first Medicare Advantage PPO in the state of Indiana as a pilot program for CMS. As a pioneer in the Medicare Advantage market, Star Benefit Associates' team has more combined experience in this space than most FMOs in the country. Their agents help more than 10,000 Americans annually with their Medicare and insurance needs, offering premier products in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans and Part D programs. For more information, visit www.starbenefitassociates.com.

