Addition of community-focused agency with unique service model to Integrity platform will help more seniors gain access to crucial health coverage and resources

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Insurance Marketplace Agency, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Portland, Oregon. As part of the acquisition, Dianne Faligowski, CEO of Insurance Marketplace Agency, will become a Managing Partner at Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Integrity Expands Mission to Serve All Americans by Partnering with Insurance Marketplace Agency

Faligowski immigrated to the United States from the Philippines in 2001 to create her own path to success. She founded Insurance Marketplace Agency shortly thereafter to provide Medicare and health insurance marketplace products in the Pacific Northwest. Since 2015, Insurance Marketplace Agency has been part of a select group hand-picked by the State of Oregon to receive grants to help residents find and access health benefits. The agency has since expanded across multiple states, with a reputation for helping those community members who need it most. Insurance Marketplace Agency's unique service model maintains relationships across all aspects of each client's needs. Through an ongoing presence within community organizations, agents also help clients utilize their health plans to connect with providers and services.

"Dianne Faligowski has demonstrated that with the right mindset, a strong work ethic and a servant's heart, you can achieve anything," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The work Dianne and her team do is crucial to the wellbeing of their community. She truly embodies the American Dream — her work and caring spirit are an inspiration. Integrity's industry-leading insurtech resources will make Dianne's team more effective in the way they serve clients and conduct business, which will help them change even more lives for the better. I'm proud to be welcoming Dianne and all the Insurance Marketplace Agency team members into our Integrity family."

"Our agency consists of thoughtful, committed individuals with a fierce desire to serve and protect our clients," explained Dianne Faligowski, CEO of Insurance Marketplace Agency. "Portland is known for its diversity and service-oriented community. We work hand in hand with our community partners to connect clients with resources and services that improve their lives. Just like Integrity, our mission is to make health insurance processes simpler and more human. Through this partnership, we can serve even more people and make a larger impact on our community. We've just scratched the surface of what we can do together, and I can't wait to expand our reach across the nation."

As part of Integrity, Insurance Marketplace Agency can better equip its agents with capabilities and technology that help provide clients with the highest quality of insurance products and services. This broad suite of resources and systems includes Integrity's proprietary MedicareCENTER and Mobile App, precise data and analytics, and access to Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing offerings. Insurance Marketplace Agency can scale faster and take full advantage of new market opportunities by transferring administrative tasks to Integrity's shared business services. Areas of support include People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

Faligowski becomes the newest member of the Integrity partner network, a body of experts who craft solutions and implement best practices to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. Collaboration between these respected industry leaders is improving all aspects of insurance and financial services and helping more consumers plan for the good days ahead.

Integrity's full range of partner benefits also includes the exciting addition of meaningful employee ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Insurance Marketplace Agency's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/InsuranceMarketplace.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Insurance Marketplace Agency

Insurance Marketplace Agency, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a young, diverse and mission-driven group with a fierce dedication to serving and supporting clients. Since 2015, Insurance Marketplace Agency has been one of a limited number of health insurance agencies selected by the state's Department of Consumer and Business Services to receive grants to help Oregonians enroll in health plans. They assist eligible people in enrolling in state and federal financial assistance programs. They also have extensive partnerships in the community, which increase people's ability to access care and services. For more information visit www.insurancemarketplaceagency.com.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC