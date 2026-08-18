Integrity Health Lowers Healthcare Costs by More Than $70 PMPM Using Lightbeam's Population Health Platform

Analysis of higher-risk diabetic members demonstrates lower healthcare costs and improved outcomes through proactive, coordinated care

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, a proven AI-enabled solutions and services leader helping healthcare organizations succeed in value-based care, today announced new outcomes achieved in partnership with Integrity Health, demonstrating how proactive care coordination supported by Lightbeam's population health platform helped lower healthcare costs while improving care for a higher-risk diabetic population.

Through its Partnership Health Centers, Integrity Health combines advanced primary care, RN-led care coordination, behavioral health, preventive services, and proactive member outreach to improve outcomes for higher-risk populations. Supported by Lightbeam's population health platform, care teams identify risk earlier and intervene before preventable, high-cost medical events occur.

A 2025 analysis of approximately 658 higher-risk diabetic members found those receiving coordinated care through Partnership Health Centers consistently outperformed a comparable population despite managing significantly greater clinical complexity.

Key findings included:

$70.80 lower healthcare costs per member per month (PMPM)

Reduced Emergency Department spending $4.632 million vs. $4.787 million

$1M lower inpatient hospital costs $44.0 million vs. $45.0 million

Better outcomes despite a significantly higher average clinical risk profile 3.07 vs. 2.62



"Our care coordinators have always delivered exceptional care. By combining experienced clinicians with actionable insights from Lightbeam, we've been able to intervene earlier, focus our efforts where they'll have the greatest impact, and help members stay healthier while reducing avoidable healthcare costs," said Judy Lagana, RN, BSN, MSM, Chief Clinical Officer and Senior Vice President at Integrity Health.

The findings demonstrate how integrating proactive care coordination with population health technology creates a scalable model for improving outcomes and reducing costs. While this analysis focused on diabetic members, Partnership Health Centers continues to apply this data-driven approach across additional populations, using actionable insights to identify opportunities for earlier intervention and more personalized care.

"These findings reinforce what's possible when organizations combine coordinated care management with actionable population health insights," said Ben Stilwell, President of Lightbeam Health Solutions. "Integrity Health has built a strong model for engaging higher-risk populations earlier in their care journey, and we're proud that Lightbeam helps provide the visibility and workflows needed to support those efforts and deliver measurable results."

Read the full customer case study to see how Integrity Health's Partnership Health Centers combined proactive care coordination with Lightbeam's population health platform to identify risk earlier, strengthen clinical workflows, and reduce healthcare costs by more than $70 PMPM.

Lightbeam's AI-enabled population health platform helps healthcare organizations identify risk earlier, coordinate care more effectively, and improve clinical and financial performance across value-based care programs.

To learn how Lightbeam helps healthcare organizations improve outcomes, lower costs, and succeed in value-based care, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com.

About Integrity Health

Integrity Health was founded with the goal of transforming healthcare. Through its Partnership Health Centers, it has pioneered development in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida of managing employer health plans through onsite health centers for employees and their dependents. Partnership Health Centers are not open to the public but are dedicated to employees and dependents of sponsoring health plans. They provide a medical "home base" for members with robust primary care and wellness services coupled with overall health plan care coordination. "Lower Costs Through Better Health" is Integrity Health's motto, and the experience of its employer and employee clients. Learn more at www.PartnershipHealthCenters.com.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health is a proven, AI-enabled platform, solutions, and services leader for population health management. Lightbeam's AI-enabled population health platform arms payers and providers with the data-driven solutions and services they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam Health services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Lightbeam Health Contact:

Amanda Hunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Lightbeam Health Solutions