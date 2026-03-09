Lightbeam Showcases Copilot-Driven Innovation and Advanced Actuarial Capabilities for Risk-Bearing Organizations at HIMSS26

See how Microsoft Copilot innovation and advanced actuarial intelligence from Lightbeam help risk–bearing organizations improve performance at booth #4053.

DALLAS, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbeam Health Solutions, the proven AI-enabled solutions and services leader helping healthcare organizations succeed in value-based care, will showcase new Microsoft Copilot-driven and actuarial capabilities at HIMSS26, March 9–12, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV. These innovations help risk-bearing organizations move beyond static reports to real performance impact, simplifying operational complexity, driving stronger financial results, and improving patient outcomes through embedded, workflow-enabled solutions.

Following recognition as the 2025 Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year, NCQA Prevalidation for its population health platform, and strong client performance results, Lightbeam is extending its end-to-end value-based care solutions with deeper Copilot experiences and actuarial intelligence for today's advanced risk arrangements.

New capabilities and enhancements to be highlighted at HIMSS26:

Analytics Copilot – Shortens the time from question to action by enabling conversational interaction with population health data, eliminating manual navigation of dashboards and accelerating access to actionable insights.

Shortens the time from question to action by enabling conversational interaction with population health data, eliminating manual navigation of dashboards and accelerating access to actionable insights. Cohort Copilot – Keeps outreach focused on the right members by streamlining the creation and tracking of dynamic patient subpopulations using inclusion and exclusion logic, helping teams prioritize outreach toward patients with the greatest need for intervention.

Keeps outreach focused on the right members by streamlining the creation and tracking of dynamic patient subpopulations using inclusion and exclusion logic, helping teams prioritize outreach toward patients with the greatest need for intervention. Support for CMS models TEAM, ACCESS, and LEAD – Helps organizations design, launch, and scale participation using data-driven care management, episode accountability, and technology-enabled chronic care workflows, built on Lightbeam Advisory's proven track record of averaging 20% higher MSSP savings rates and consistently higher quality scores than industry benchmarks.

Helps organizations design, launch, and scale participation using data-driven care management, episode accountability, and technology-enabled chronic care workflows, built on Lightbeam Advisory's proven track record of averaging 20% higher MSSP savings rates and consistently higher quality scores than industry benchmarks. Expanded value-based contracting capabilities through Syntax Health – Enables organizations to design and model value-based contracts faster and with greater transparency by streamlining contract modeling, incentive design, and payer–provider alignment, improving financial forecasts and negotiations with shared, actuarially credible projections.

Enables organizations to design and model value-based contracts faster and with greater transparency by streamlining contract modeling, incentive design, and payer–provider alignment, improving financial forecasts and negotiations with shared, actuarially credible projections. Predictive ACO optimization tools developed with Wakely Consulting Group – Empower ACOs to hit performance targets by combining advanced actuarial expertise with AI-driven performance insights to benchmark performance, model future network scenarios, and proactively shape cost and risk outcomes.

"Healthcare organizations need AI that works within real clinical and operational workflows, not tools that add complexity," said Mike Hoxter, Chief Technology Officer at Lightbeam Health Solutions. "Our collaboration with Microsoft and expanded actuarial capabilities are focused on delivering practical, scalable intelligence that directly informs day–to–day decisions. The goal is to free Lightbeam clients from chasing data across systems so their teams can act on a clear, prioritized view of where to focus across populations and contracts to improve patient outcomes, quality scores, incentive payments, and total cost of care."

As a Microsoft Partner, Lightbeam will showcase its Copilot-enabled innovations within the Microsoft Marketplace at the Microsoft 365 Copilot demo stations, station #16, and present during a Microsoft Innovation Theater session titled "Scaling Success in Value-Based Contracts with Copilot" at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The session will explore how risk-bearing organizations are streamlining operations, scaling value-based care programs, and driving clinical and financial results using AI and Microsoft Copilot, with real-world use cases spanning population segmentation, advanced risk stratification, clinical productivity, and digital-first care management.

Lightbeam will also participate in a HIMSS Business Operations Theater session featuring Ishani Ved, Director Transformational Population Health and Outcomes at Saint Peter's Healthcare System, on Wednesday, March 11 at 3:00 p.m. The session will explore how Saint Peter's used Lightbeam AI to cut emergency department visits by 7.1% among high–risk patients (from 16.7% to 9.5%) by combining social risk modeling with targeted care coordination for vulnerable populations.

To learn more about Lightbeam, schedule a meeting with a Lightbeam expert at HIMSS26 by visiting https://lightbeamhealth.com/HIMSS-2026/ or stop by booth #4053 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions is the proven AI–enabled solutions and services leader helping healthcare organizations succeed in value–based care. Its end–to–end value–based care operating system gives payers, providers, and other risk–bearing organizations everything they need to design contracts, manage risk, and orchestrate care from insight to action in one place. By unifying clinical, claims, and social data into a single actionable view and pairing it with advanced analytics, actuarial intelligence, and care management services, Lightbeam turns insight into coordinated action and measurable performance improvement. Serving Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations nationwide, Lightbeam enables organizations to improve quality, reduce avoidable utilization, and achieve sustainable results across a broad range of public and private value–based arrangements. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn.

Lightbeam Health Solutions Contact:

Caryn Tomer

[email protected]

