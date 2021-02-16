Integrity Innovates Insurance with Addition of SeniorCare Benefits Call Center

With this transformative partnership, SCB joins a growing list of contact center and direct-to-consumer expert resources at Integrity. SCB is a digital brokerage that utilizes technology and cutting-edge data analytics to assist Medicare-eligible individuals with their broad insurance needs, using dynamic telephony solutions. Through ongoing consumer engagement, their highly specialized agents educate their customers to make sure insurance plan benefits are both understood and utilized to provide them with greater financial stability and help them live healthier lives. SCB's 250 highly trained licensed insurance agents have interacted with more than one million Americans in the past two years, helping tens of thousands receive the personalized insurance solutions they deserve.

"The SCB leadership team are recognized leaders in the industry for their development of new data-driven technology solutions," said Bryan W. Adams, CEO and Co-Founder of Integrity. "At Integrity, we're on a quest to innovate insurance, and by bringing SCB into the Integrity family, we are providing true end-to-end capabilities for our carriers and consumers. We can now meet customers how and where they prefer, all while generating more leads for our agents than ever before. By providing Americans the option to speak with well-trained agents over the phone, our platform has created an opportunity to provide personalized solutions to customers that otherwise would not be served."

This partnership further transforms the senior market consumer experience by combining SCB's highly effective consumer acquisitions and interactions with Integrity's scalable technology solutions to deliver superior outcomes for both carriers and consumers. With Integrity, SCB gains unprecedented access to expansive partner support resources and exclusive product offerings that will position them to become the most technologically advanced and data-driven digital brokerage in the industry.

"When you look at the roster of agencies and partners at Integrity, it is the best this industry has to offer," shared Brent DePeppe, CEO of SCB. "This partnership is going to accelerate our growth faster than anything we could have done on our own — allowing us to help even more consumers. The market and opportunity in the senior insurance space is continuously growing and Integrity's commitment to technology and innovation makes them the ideal partner to fast-track our expansion."

"SeniorCare Benefits will now have access to Integrity's extensive offering of direct-to-consumer marketing, research and decades of experience," described Robert McMichael, Managing Partner of Integrity and CEO and President of Connexion Point, another recent Integrity acquisition. "SCB agents will be able to utilize Integrity's proprietary quoting, enrollment and CRM platforms, while SCB leadership will be able to tap into the best practices and strategies of the industry legends that make up the Integrity platform."

"Our contact center agents strive to exceed expectations for every one of our customers," explained Bob Caldwell, SCB's Chairman of the Board. "We create genuine connections while delivering data-supported solutions focused on the customer experience. Integrity possesses the technology, the team and the talent to drive our business forward. This creates a phenomenal opportunity to offer better choices, better prices and better outcomes for our clients as we work shoulder to shoulder with Integrity to innovate insurance."

As a benefit of partnership, SCB will be able to utilize Integrity's full range of partner support resources, including human resources, best-in-class training, IT, accounting, product development and access to Integrity's advertising and marketing agency. In addition, SCB employees will qualify for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Being able to offer employee ownership is going to change the conversations when we're trying to recruit and retain the best talent in the industry," added DePeppe. "Our digital brokerage is better equipped with Integrity, now offering benefits that are beyond anything else available in the industry. Providing our agents and employees with the expanded resources and company ownership that Integrity provides is something we could have never done on our own."

"Integrity is transforming the insurance industry as we know it," remarked Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Americans now have the option to receive agent consultation and guidance in the communication format they prefer — Integrity provides a one-stop-shop for all communication needs. If they want an agent to come to their home, Integrity will be there. If they'd rather discuss over the phone, Integrity will answer. And no matter how they meet, Integrity's best-in-class quoting technology means they are getting the most customized solutions in the industry."

For more information about SeniorCare Benefits' decision to join Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/seniorcarebenefits.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,000 employees work with over 325,000 independent agents who service more than seven million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $3.5 billion in new premium. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About SeniorCare Benefits

SeniorCare Benefits is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with agents located across the United States. They are a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer tele-sales agency that works with some of the leading carriers in the industry. Utilizing technology and cutting-edge data analytics, SCB agents assist Medicare-eligible individuals with their broad insurance needs. Through ongoing consumer engagement, they educate their customers to make sure that plan benefits are both understood and utilized to provide greater financial stability and to help them live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.seniorcarebenefits.com.

