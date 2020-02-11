Integrity Marketing Group Acquires ThomasArts-A National Advertising Agency focused on the Senior Market

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced it has completed the acquisition of ThomasArts, an advertising agency specializing in the senior insurance market. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, ThomasArts Chief Executive Officer Dave Thomas, Co-President & Chief Marketing Officer Anne Wood, Co-President & Chief Creative Officer Troy Thomas and other key executives will become owners in Integrity. In addition, all 200 ThomasArts employees will become immediately eligible to participate in the recently announced, Integrity-wide Employee Ownership Plan.

ThomasArts, headquartered in Salt Lake City with offices from coast to coast, including New York City, Washington D.C. and Costa Mesa, California, provides strategic direction, creative, digital, social media marketing as well as data and technology solutions to generate strong results for its Fortune 500 clients. ThomasArts has distinguished itself through work for national brands that drive healthcare and 50+ consumer marketing in the U.S.

"With ThomasArts at our side, Integrity partner agencies and the more than 250,000 agents we work with will have an unprecedented advantage over their competition, with direct access to industry leading marketing and advertising expertise," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "Integrity is growing organically by almost three times (3x) the market rate and adding ThomasArts' deep industry experience will accelerate our growth and allow us to serve even more Americans with their life and health insurance needs."

As part of Integrity, ThomasArts will develop and execute strategic marketing, social media and advertising programs to boost lead generation and agent recruiting. This addition to the company will continue to propel Integrity's industry-leading organic growth capabilities and product development pipeline that will benefit all Integrity's partner offices across the country.

"As a family business, we connected with Integrity's mission and vision right from the start and knew immediately that we would be stronger together," said Dave Thomas. "Integrity lives our mantra of 'Work, Win, Prosper, Share' every day. I am really excited and feel privileged to bring our tools, resources and talents to aggressively advance Integrity's growth."

Watch the following video for more details to ThomasArts' decision to partner with Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/thomasarts

"ThomasArts adds another dimension to Integrity," said Steven Prince, Integrity's Vice President of Marketing. "They are fast-thinking, nimble and incredibly knowledgeable about the life, health insurance and consumer markets. Dave and his team understand where we're going and will fuel our growth by innovating our marketing and advertising initiatives, lead generation systems, accelerating product development marketing and supporting our recruiting efforts."

"The addition of ThomasArts illustrates how committed we are investing in cutting edge technology and expertise to better serve our agents, carriers and Integrity partners," said Steve Young, Chairman of Integrity. "ThomasArts are the very best at what they do and will provide us with enhanced capabilities that will launch our growth even higher."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on serving Americans. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 1,000 employees work with over 250,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $2.5 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com

About ThomasArts

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Salt Lake City with offices in New York City, Washington D.C. and Costa Mesa, California, ThomasArts is a data-driven, performance marketing agency with close to 200 employees. Their unique expertise in the marketing of life and health products to seniors, specifically Medicare products, enables them to serve some of the largest national brands in the nation. For more information, visit www.thomasarts.com

