Integrity Sports Agency 2nd Annual Coat Drive

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Sports Agency (ISA), a sports representation agency located in Orland Park, IL today announce that they expect to wrap up their 2nd Annual Holiday Coat Drive with record donations. Along with over 50 coats donated by local residents and businesses, the ISA 2nd Annual Coat Drive has so far raised over $13,000 in monetary donations with which to purchase new coats with a couple of days to go.

Coat Drive

Last year during its 1st Annual Holiday Coat Drive, ISA raised over $9,000 and was able to distribute over 350 coats, hats, gloves, and other winter wear throughout the Greater Chicago Area. The ISA coat distribution is achieved by partnering with 7 area homeless shelters and other organizations that serve those in need.

The 2nd Annual Coat Drive which began on November 1, 2021, and ends on December 5th, 2021, is a project developed by the Founder and President/CEO of ISA, Anthony Fletcher. Ingrained from childhood with the spirit of giving back, Mr. Fletcher continues to honor those who instilled this virtue in him.

As a child he joined his Uncle Charlie in distributing fruits and vegetables and assisted Grandma Lucille Cohen in assembling Thanksgiving food baskets to the hungry throughout the community. Throughout the year he played delivery person for his Mother Betty James who continuously baked her Award-Winning Cakes for the sick, shut-in, and disabled.

Throughout his adult life Anthony Fletcher has been compelled to carry on a family tradition of giving. Mr. Fletcher holds fundraising records with MS Walk and the Diabetes Foundation, other non-profits that are dear to his core.

Now living in the Chicagoland area, Mr. Fletcher knows the importance of warm winter clothing and has committed ISA to making a difference. ""I firmly believe that God blesses you so that you're in a position to Bless others and that's what we're attempting to do here at Integrity Sports.", commented Anthony Fletcher when recently discussing the coat drive.

In an effort to reach beyond the local community the ISA 2nd Annual Holiday Coat Drive is accepting monetary donations at GoFundMe - https://gofund.me/d3fa42ec. Coats can also be ordered online or packaged from home and shipped to ISA Holiday Coat Drive, 15255 S. 94th Avenue, Suite 500, Orland Park, Illinois, 60462. In an effort to serve as many in need as possible, ISA will continue to accept donations and coats beyond the December 5th deadline but will distribute those collected by then as scheduled. Late donations and coats will be distributed ASAP.

Integrity Sports Agency is a boutique sports representation agency located in Orland Park IL dedicated to a client-centric mission of personalized service. ISA represents the person who is the athlete before, during and after their playing career. ISA serves the athlete client with customized financial literacy, nutritional, and training program orchestrated by a dedicated personal team.

Media Contacts:



Anthony Fletcher - 804-912-3154



[email protected]



www.integritysportsagency.com

SOURCE Integrity Sports Agency