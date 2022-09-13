Integrity Strengthens Commitment to Senior Market by Partnering with Compass Group

Addition of Medicare-focused agency to Integrity platform brings best-in-class technology and resources to Compass Group agents and their clients nationwide

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has acquired Compass Group Insurance ("Compass"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Fernandina Beach, Florida. As part of the acquisition, Nestor Sala, President of Compass, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"Ness has built an amazing company on a foundation of hard work and serving others, while maintaining a priority on his family," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "At Integrity, we share those values, which makes us so excited to partner with an organization like Compass. Now that Ness and his team are part of the Integrity family, they can access our extensive, technology-driven solutions to become more efficient and serve even more people. The resources we're developing are designed to help companies like Compass accelerate their growth. Our platform simplifies and improves agents' lives, making them more effective in the field. This is an exciting time to be in the insurance business — we look forward to helping the Compass team take full advantage of the many incredible new opportunities awaiting them as an Integrity partner."

A passionate advocate for seniors and retirees, Nestor Sala founded Compass Group Insurance in 2006 to help seniors better understand and navigate the constantly evolving Medicare landscape. Compass trains agents to guide clients to the best Medicare Advantage and Medicare supplement coverage available to them, as well as provide high-quality hospital indemnity products. The company has contracted agents in all 50 states, serving the health protection needs of thousands of Americans annually.

"One of Integrity's five core values is Family, which attracted me right away," explained Nestor Sala, President of Compass Group Insurance. "Integrity increases efficiency in all parts of our operation, optimizing our time for what we value most. We can now look to a larger team for powerful and efficient solutions in training, technology and marketing. Our focus can remain on areas we excel in, such as developing agents and serving the complex needs of our clients. We are also excited to gain insight from other Integrity partners who, as respected leaders, bring valuable expertise in a rapidly changing industry. I'm thrilled to begin the next phase of Compass' growth with Integrity."

Compass will scale product offerings and expand into new markets by leveraging Integrity's holistic platform of insurtech solutions. These vast resources include Integrity's proprietary MedicareCENTER platform, on-demand quoting and enrollment, and access to Integrity's world-class advertising and marketing capabilities. All partners can utilize Integrity's shared business services to streamline administrative functions and benefit from full support in areas such as People & Culture, Technology & Innovation, finance, legal and compliance.

Compass also joins Integrity's partner network, a rapidly growing collective of respected industry innovators who are committed to improving all aspects of insurance and financial services. These experts are constantly sharing best practices and crafting solutions designed to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans and helping those they serve plan for the good days ahead.

Additionally, as a member of the Integrity family of partners, Compass is now able to offer employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about Compass Group Insurance's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/Compass.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its nationwide distribution network. Integrity's nearly 6,000 employees work with approximately 500,000 agents and advisors who serve more than 11 million clients annually. In 2022, Integrity will help carriers place almost $20 billion in new sales and oversee more than $30 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About Compass Group Insurance

Compass Group Insurance, headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Florida, is a full-service insurance marketing organization focused on supporting quality insurance agents across the nation. For over 16 years, Compass agents have been helping seniors navigate their insurance options. In addition to Medicare products, the agency offers ACA and health-sharing plans. Through education and community involvement, Compass agents pride themselves on customer satisfaction and retention. As of 2022, the Compass team of nearly 1,000 agents has served almost 55,000 clients nationwide. For more information, visit www.compassgroupinsurance.com.

