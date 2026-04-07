Firm focused on helping clients achieve early retirement gains access to Integrity's innovative technology and broad range of supportive resources for advisors and clients

DALLAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced Perspective Wealth Planning has joined Integrity. A respected wealth management firm based in Pennsylvania, Perspective Wealth Planning is led by Matthew Fox and Mike Tedeschi. Financial details were not disclosed.

Integrity Welcomes Perspective Wealth Planning to its Holistic Wealth Management Platform Speed Speed

Perspective Wealth Planning focuses on helping clients retire earlier by creating personalized strategies from a blend of four in-house portfolios: growth, tactical, dividend income and wealth builder. The firm is set apart by its uniquely transparent process, which includes frequent market updates, direct access to portfolio managers and advanced guidance during volatility.

"Matthew and Mike bring extensive knowledge and experience in their field, combined with a commitment to innovation and excellence," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Their proactive communication approach and precision in market strategies are in complete alignment with Integrity's mission to help more Americans obtain greater financial security. Perspective Wealth Planning advisors can now unlock broader solutions and innovative resources to help more Americans maximize the assets they've built and prepare for the good days ahead. Advisors can also utilize Integrity's interconnected framework to grow their business by more holistically serving clients' interconnected life, health and wealth needs. We're honored to welcome the Perspective Wealth Planning team to Integrity Wealth and we look forward to continuing to transform the industry together."

"One of the best parts of my job is when I get to tell clients they can retire earlier than expected. Integrity offers us the resources to manage our clients' portfolios more effectively based on their specific objectives," said Matthew Fox, Founder of Perspective Wealth Planning. "The structure of Integrity Wealth gives us the freedom and flexibility to build the business our way, while benefitting from Integrity's strong foundational resources. We've always been solution builders, and Integrity's forward-looking vision of integrated advisement resonates with our growth goals. I wholeheartedly support the direction in which Integrity is leading the industry and I'm excited to be a part of that transformation."

"At Perspective Wealth Planning, we take a very active management role — our clients know their investment plan is built to fit their exact goals," said Mike Tedeschi, Portfolio Manager at Perspective Wealth Planning. "To us, the name 'Integrity' says it all. Integrity's family-first culture aligns perfectly with the way we prioritize our client relationships and how we treat our advisors and partners. The range of Integrity's technology stack — including access to premier data, analytics, products and support services — significantly increases and enhances what we can offer clients. It also allows us to bring on new advisors with elevated support and expanded opportunities. We're proud to become part of Integrity Wealth and we know the best is yet to come."

Integrity Wealth* provides advisors flexibility in how they build their business, backed by world-class technology, data and analytics, and support services that help drive long-term growth. With more than $52 billion in assets under management and advisement, Integrity Wealth has established itself as a dynamic presence in the wealth management and financial services landscape. Its prestigious collective of partners is comprised of proven leaders from the country's top financial and insurance institutions. Together, they are developing innovative solutions that unite Integrity's three pillars of Life, Health and Wealth into comprehensive planning and protection, and help clients make the most of what life brings.

For more information about Perspective Wealth Planning's decision to join forces with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/PerspectiveWealthPlanning.

*Integrity Wealth is the marketing name. Investment advisory, brokerage and financial services are provided by Integrity Wealth, LLC's affiliates that are registered with the SEC and/or FINRA.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Perspective Wealth Planning

Perspective Wealth Planning, headquartered in Pennsylvania, is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients retire earlier and with greater confidence. The firm offers a proactive, personalized approach to planning, anchored by four proprietary portfolios: growth, tactical, dividend income and wealth builder. Perspective Wealth Planning combines transparency, education and tailored strategies to help clients meet their unique financial goals. From in-depth market analysis to one-on-one client mentorship, the firm takes pride in turning complexity into clarity. With a commitment to long-term relationships and real-world results, Perspective Wealth Planning empowers clients to make informed decisions and plan boldly for the future.

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC