By joining Integrity, JK Financial will deliver comprehensive, client-first planning using Integrity's proven platform of services, resources and best-in-class technology

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced JK Financial has joined Integrity. A respected wealth management firm based in Columbia, Missouri, JK Financial is led by Jeff and Kim Kaufman. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

JK Financial Expands Holistic Life, Health and Wealth Services through Integrity’s AI-First Platform Speed Speed

JK Financial has provided financial services and retirement planning to seniors throughout the Midwest since 1999. Working with Integrity partner and health insurance leader McNerney Management Group, JK Financial has refined a beneficial cross referral process offering clients end-to-end service that comprehensively supports their wellbeing across life, health and wealth.

"I'm thrilled to welcome JK Financial, a partner whose vision and values align perfectly with ours," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The JK Financial team embodies Integrity's commitment to holistic protection and planning — and their symbiotic relationship with McNerney Management Group is a perfect example of how the right partners can elevate the level of care for clients across the board. By joining forces with Integrity, JK Financial's advisors gain access to cutting-edge platforms that help them prioritize client needs while simplifying processes. They also receive marketing support, as well as digital security and compliance resources that promote sustainable success. We're honored that JK Financial has chosen to join us in our mission and we look forward to working together to help many more American families prepare for the good days ahead."

Co-Founder Jeff Kaufman infuses his business process and investment planning expertise with the strong work ethic, goal-driven passion and sincerity he learned growing up in a small Iowa farming town. With a service‑first mindset informed by her years as a cardiology nurse, Co‑Founder Kim Kaufman leads the firm's day‑to‑day operations and guides its high‑touch client experience.

"Like us, Integrity is deeply relationship-driven in everything they do," shared Jeff Kaufman, Co-Founder of JK Financial. "We've known Integrity partners for many years — witnessing the exceptional results of Integrity's partnership with McNerney Management Group further strengthened our confidence in Integrity's vision of partnership and the synergy it creates. We are committed to serving the broader needs of clients by providing best-in-class services and innovative products that address every aspect of life, health and wealth protection. Integrity Wealth is leading the industry with a truly holistic vision that has the potential to improve client outcomes and we're energized by this opportunity to enhance our service and growth."

"From the beginning of our partnership discussions, Integrity's onboarding process has made this experience a complete success," said Kim Kaufman, Co-Founder of JK Financial. "We've had a well-prepared transition team that has been extremely responsive to our needs at each step. Their support has enabled us to quickly engage with the technology and resources Integrity offers its partners and extend those opportunities to our advisors. I see our business only getting stronger from this partnership and I'm excited to enter into a new phase of growth with Integrity."

Integrity Wealth* enables advisors to stay competitive by combining industry-leading solutions into a comprehensive platform of technology, support and expert guidance that is supported by large-scale investments in technology and AI. With more than $52B under management and advisement, Integrity Wealth is aligned with Integrity's Life and Health divisions to serve the interconnected needs of American consumers. Integrity Wealth's open architecture platform offers flexible affiliation models that allow advisors to manage their business the way they prefer, while leveraging the structure, scale and resources of a world-class organization.

"JK Financial has a long history of excellence and trustworthiness with its clients. The Kaufmans bring a uniquely valuable depth of industry knowledge that spans both insurance and wealth management," explained David McNerney, Co-President of McNerney Management Group and Managing Partner at Integrity. "As we've introduced clients to our cross-referral process, I've seen JK Financial's premium level of service in action — and I'm always confident each client will be well cared for. Now that we're both part of the Integrity family, we can further empower our agents and advisors by deepening the level of interconnected services we offer. It paves the way for shared advancement and I'm looking forward to the journey."

"Jeff and Kim are consistent and loyal leaders who have shown their ability to navigate industry evolutions with tenacity and grace," added JoAnn Wray, Co-President of McNerney Management Group and Integrity Managing Partner. "Their client-first approach and holistic planning mindset make them outstanding additions to the Integrity network. The Integrity platform offers the entire JK Financial team exceptional support to pursue their growth goals and build on their legacy of superior service."

Access to Integrity's proprietary partner resources gives the JK Financial team the power to scale quickly while retaining their signature level of personalized service. The rapidly-growing, nationwide network of Integrity agents and advisors serves the holistic needs of consumers through IntegrityCONNECT® — an industry-leading AI-first solution that fully integrates CRM, quoting, enrollment and other key processes. These capabilities are enhanced by the AI-driven and voice-activated technology of Ask Integrity® that helps advisors anticipate and identify client needs and deepen relationships.

For additional information about JK Financial's decision to join forces with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/JKFinancial.

*Integrity Wealth is the marketing name. Investment advisory, brokerage and financial services are provided by Integrity Wealth, LLC's affiliates that are registered with the SEC and/or FINRA.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About JK Financial

JK Financial has been helping and servicing individual retirees throughout the Midwest since 1999. The firm was built around a strong work ethic, family values, goal-driven passion and sincere honesty in the JK Financial planning process. Since its founding, JK Financial has partnered closely with Senior Benefit Services (SBS) and Senior Marketing Specialists (SMS), two prominent and successful insurance organizations under McNerney Management Group. JK Financial draws strength and support from a deep bench of successful entrepreneurs and mentors who have helped shape the firm's business model. Every decision made is centered on putting client needs first and guided by JK Financial's time-tested principles and investment planning philosophy.

Media Contact:

Rachel Aird, Public Relations Director

Integrity

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385-401-4766

Partnership Inquiries:

Eric Pederson, Chief Business Development Officer

Integrity

[email protected]

866-650-1857

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC