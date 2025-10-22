Combination of Integrity's innovative technology and world-class resources will help AMG Financial Services agents deliver holistic solutions to clients more efficiently and effectively

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with AMG Financial Services, an independent marketing organization based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and led by Brandon and Haleigh Manley. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Integrity’s Integrated Technology Platform Amplifies AMG Financial Services’ Mission to Serve and Support Agents

AMG Financial Services offers planning solutions and services tailored to each client's situation, including life insurance, annuities and estate planning. Its close-knit team of agents are deeply supported in reaching their goals, which enables them to provide exceptional service to clients. The agency's culture emphasizes consistency, self-discipline and mentorship to help agents better serve the often complex needs of their clients and achieve long-term business growth.

"Brandon and Haleigh have created a community where agents thrive and business feels like home. It's the kind of environment that inspires success," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "By joining forces with Integrity, AMG Financial Services' agents, clients and community will all benefit. Their team will enjoy greater access to world-class technology and exceptional partner services designed to catapult their reach to a higher level of impact. Agents will feel even more seen, heard and supported with the streamlined systems, agent resources and ongoing innovation that set Integrity apart. Clients will have access to solutions that take a more holistic approach to life, health and wealth planning and protection. I'm grateful for AMG Financial Services' dedication to building up agents, and I'm excited to see what we'll accomplish together."

"Integrity has a phenomenal leadership team with an inclusive vision of partnership that has collectively moved the industry forward," said Brandon Manley, Founder of AMG Financial Services. "Becoming part of the Integrity partner network offers us priceless mentorship and learning opportunities that we can't wait to dive into. An Integrity partnership also gives our agents an exciting blueprint for their own growth, as they see what becomes possible with advanced resources and industry-leading technology. Having the Integrity name behind us will extend our reach significantly, allowing us to serve additional clients more holistically. Integrity is fueling the future of AMG Financial Services — and it's looking better and better."

"Our goal is to ensure all our agents feel like family. We've been impressed to see every move Integrity makes is to benefit agents and clients," said Haleigh Manley, Director of Marketing for AMG Financial Services. "Integrity also offers the best technology on the market, which is already creating a significant impact on our business. Both new and veteran agents value the ease and simplicity of managing their business from a single sign-on platform wherever they are — knowing they are accessing the most up-to-date product information to help clients make informed decisions. We see exponential opportunities to serve and grow, all made possible by partnering with Integrity."

AMG Financial Services can leverage Integrity's iconic network of industry visionaries to sustain agent growth and foster transformative collaboration. All Integrity partners are united in a broad-based mission to create more holistic life, health and wealth planning and protection for today's consumers and help millions of Americans plan for the good days ahead. Together, these innovative leaders are optimizing insurance and financial services processes to make them simpler, more streamlined and more human.

An Integrity partnership will build momentum for AMG Financial Services through expanded access to technology and more streamlined systems. Integrity's end-to-end life, health and wealth platform provides all partners with a host of proprietary benefits, including analytics and data, impactful leadership guidance and ongoing innovation. IntegrityCONNECT® delivers agents a fully integrated view of their business, including actionable leads, instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities, and simplified ongoing plan management. Ask Integrity® — the industry's leading AI-driven and voice-activated digital assistant — deepens and strengthens client connections and relationships through real-time prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders.

"Brandon and Haleigh have created a business that is helping the dreams of so many other people come true. They understand the significance of leaving a legacy and are teaching others to do the same," said Andy Albright, CEO of The Alliance and Managing Partner at Integrity. "The AMG Financial Services team has always been quick to incorporate technology into their processes. With the industry's most innovative platforms supporting them, they'll be prepared to take full advantage of the best-in-class products and benefits an Integrity partnership offers, which drive significant opportunities for growth. In addition, Integrity can refine AMG Financial Services' workflows to increase efficiency and expand their reach. I'm so excited for AMG Financial Services to build its future and secure its legacy with Integrity."

For more information about AMG Financial Services' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at http://www.integrity.com/AMG.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About AMG Financial Services

AMG Financial Services, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a mission-driven provider of life insurance and financial services dedicated to protecting families and empowering agents to succeed. Rooted in faith, family and freedom, AMG combines high-performance systems with world-class training to help agents thrive and serve clients with excellence. Partnering with top-rated carriers, the firm offers comprehensive life, mortgage protection, retirement and legacy planning solutions — all delivered with integrity and care.

