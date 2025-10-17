Integrity's transformative technology and platform of integrated resources empowers the Tristate Financial Network team to better anticipate and meet the increasingly diverse needs of agents and clients

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Tristate Financial Network, an independent marketing organization based in Louisville, Kentucky, and led by Noelle and Mike Lewantowicz. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Tristate Financial Network Partners with Integrity to Deliver Enhanced Holistic Life, Health and Wealth Solutions for American Communities

Tristate Financial Network supports and trains agents across the country to provide clients with life, health and wealth products and services. Founded in 2005, the agency is known for delivering second-to-none, personalized guidance to its agents, and for cultivating a goal-oriented culture of loyalty, integrity and service. The Lewantowiczes take a personal interest in every client and agent they serve with a commitment to help them thrive personally and professionally. Their hands-on training and support encourages agents to consider holistic solutions that best serve the diverse needs of their clients throughout the relationship.

"Integrity helps great people achieve even greater things — and the team at Tristate Financial Network is a standout example," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Mike and Noelle's focus on building meaningful relationships has helped them assemble a dedicated team of agents and a growing roster of loyal clients. Integrity's support and structure offer their team a path to equity, growth and long-term impact. In addition, our world-class technology will help them streamline operations and become more efficient, further strengthening their capacity to serve. When companies are fully aligned in their shared commitment to others, there is no limit to what they can achieve together. This is the start of an incredible new chapter for Tristate Financial Network, and we're honored to be part of it."

"It's very exciting to see our team catch the vision of Integrity," said Mike Lewantowicz, President and CEO of Tristate Financial Network. "Integrity shares our commitment to helping agents build long-lasting relationships that fulfill client needs for years to come. With Integrity's ability to support life, health and wealth products holistically, agents can enhance client service on multiple levels and feel confident they are always prepared with the best solution. Integrity technology has already had a huge impact on our growth trajectory, and we couldn't be more excited about our future direction."

"We are proud to be in the legacy business," said Noelle Lewantowicz, Vice President and COO of Tristate Financial Network. "We're generationally changing the future for our agents, our clients and their families through our work — and Integrity is a huge part of that story. The Integrity technology platform offers unmatched products, training and support that enable our agents to be an even more trusted resource in their clients' lives. Integrity's top-tier lead services, streamlined quoting and application capabilities, and CRM help our agents reach more Americans with better service and products well-suited for their needs. With Integrity, we're building on a foundation of success that will last for years to come, and we're anticipating exciting days ahead."

Strategic use of Integrity's Life, Health and Wealth platforms will significantly expand Tristate Financial Network's reach and operational efficiency, allowing the firm to build on its record of exemplary service. From one integrated platform, IntegrityCONNECT™ links policies, products and offerings to help agents gain a clear overview of their business. Capabilities include on-demand leads segmented by demographic, instantaneous life and health quoting and enrollment, and simplified ongoing plan management. The industry's leading AI-powered and voice-activated customer relationship management solution, Ask Integrity®, optimizes these capabilities through in-the-moment prompts, coverage recommendations and policy lifecycle reminders. Proprietary benefits accessible to all Integrity partners include agent-focused systems, strategic leadership guidance, premier data and analytics, and ongoing innovation.

Integrity is utilizing its prestigious network of partners to facilitate better consumer access to holistic products, protection and planning. This fully committed group of trailblazers is leveraging collaboration and innovation to streamline and humanize the process of securing life, health and wealth protection. Their extensive experience with many of the country's leading insurance and financial services companies makes them optimal leaders in developing forward-looking solutions that help Americans make the most of what life brings.

"For Mike and Noelle, family is woven into every aspect of their business — they treat every agent and client as a part of their circle," said Andy Albright, CEO of The Alliance and Managing Partner at Integrity. "They measure success by legacy and long-term impact. Tristate Financial Network can now utilize Integrity's shared services and world-class technology to activate the 'Integrity Effect' of accelerated growth and expanded service. The team also gains the opportunity to learn from Integrity's elite partners and replicate best-in-class growth strategies for additional impact and success. Integrity will expand the horizons of Tristate Financial Network — and I can't wait to watch them grow."

For more information about Tristate Financial Network's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/TristateFinancial.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. The recipient of nationally ranked business awards, including Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces, Inc.'s Power Partner, and Business Intelligence Group's AI Excellence Award, Integrity has also earned impressive employee sentiment awards such as Best Company for Career Growth, Best Company Leadership, Best Company Culture, and Best Company Happiness. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Tristate Financial Network

Tristate Financial Network is a national agency that was founded in 2005. Its mission is to provide the best financial products with in-home, professional service that is truly second to none. Built on a culture of inspiring others, the agency helps people from all walks of life achieve their goals while making a meaningful difference in the lives of others. Tristate Financial Network team members are committed to the personal wellbeing of each of their clients and agents. They operate with foundational principles that prioritize fostering strong relationships with their clients. That earned trust allows them to recommend financial protection and planning strategies tailored to the specific needs of each family they serve. At the heart of everything they do are the values that define their work: to inspire, to achieve and to serve.

