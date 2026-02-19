Integro Bank and ASU Partner on Upcoming Event: Cracking the Code, How ASU AI Research Is Unlocking the Next Wave of SMB Growth

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank, in partnership with Arizona State University, will host the February CEO Club event, "Cracking the Code: How ASU AI Research Is Unlocking the Next Wave of SMB Growth," featuring Hitendra Chaturvedi, Professor of Practice in the Department of Supply Chain Management at the W. P. Carey School of Business.

The event will present key findings from ASU's latest AI research focused on small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), translating academic insight into practical, actionable strategies local business owners can implement immediately.

Why This Research Matters for Local Businesses

As artificial intelligence rapidly reshapes competitive landscapes, many SMBs face a widening gap between opportunity and implementation. The ASU research highlights how SMBs can create a better understanding of how to utilize AI to:

Identify high-impact AI use cases that directly drive revenue and operating efficiency

Improve supply chain resilience and data-driven decision-making

Deploy AI responsibly, balancing innovation with governance and compliance

Compete more effectively against larger, better-capitalized enterprises

"This research brings clarity to a space that often feels overwhelming for business owners," said Elaine Szeto, Chief Innovation Officer & Founder at Integro Bank. "Our partnership with ASU equips Arizona's SMB community with real data, practical models, and a starting point to build a responsible roadmap for AI adoption. At Integro Bank, we believe innovation should translate into measurable growth, stronger employment, and lasting community impact."

A Call to Action for SMBs, Partners, and Policymakers

The February CEO Club event is more than a presentation, it will offer actionable items for business leaders, ecosystem partners, and policymakers who shape Arizona's economic future.

For SMB Owners:

This is an opportunity to understand how AI can directly impact pricing strategy, operational efficiency, and customer acquisition.

For Strategic Partners and Service Providers:

The research offers insight into how to better support SMB clients navigating AI adoption and skepticism.

For Policymakers and Economic Development Leaders:

The findings provide a data-informed perspective on workforce readiness, innovation adoption barriers, and how policy frameworks can enable responsible AI integration in local business environments.

"AI is no longer a future concept, it is a present competitive differentiator," said Hitendra Chaturvedi, Professor of Practice at Arizona State University. "Our research focuses on making AI practical and accessible for SMBs. When business leaders understand where AI creates the most value, and how to implement it responsibly, they unlock new pathways for growth, resilience, and innovation."

CEO Club Event

Date: February 26, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Integro Bank Headquarters

16215 N 28th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85053

The event will include research highlights, strategic discussion, and networking among Arizona's business leaders.

