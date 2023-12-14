Integro Bank and Integro Bank Foundation are Excited to Partner as They Bring a Smile and Holiday Cheer to Local Children

News provided by

Integro Bank

14 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to support nonprofit organizations, is honored to announce its active participation with Homeward Bound for their Holiday Party event to provide Kids 5-12 Years old with the opportunity to build Lego candy gingerbread houses.

Continue Reading
Integro Bank Foundation
Integro Bank Foundation
Dr. Beverly Browning, Executive Director at the Integro Bank Foundation
Dr. Beverly Browning, Executive Director at the Integro Bank Foundation

Aligned with our commitment to corporate social responsibility, Integro Bank Foundation recognizes the importance of giving back to the community and is excited about contributing to the success of Homeward Bound. The organization, founded with one single-family home in 1990, soon learned that housing alone could not solve family homelessness. Homeward Bound began offering case management, financial coaching, and employment help to prepare families to transition into stable housing. Homeward Bound also expanded to add a Homelessness Prevention program in response to community needs. Their mission resonates with the Integro Bank Foundation's values, and the foundation and bank are eager to participate in supporting this great cause.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Homeward Bound event and contribute to helping the community, especially when it comes to lifting the spirits of children during this time of year. Everyone at the Integro Bank Foundation believes in making a positive difference in the lives of others, and this event provides a fantastic opportunity to unite with the community for a shared purpose," said Dr. Beverly Browning, Executive Director at the Integro Bank Foundation.

Look for the recently launched foundation to continue to take part in charitable events and partner with charities as the Integro Bank Foundation grows in the coming year. To learn more about the Foundation or to donate to the Foundation, you can go online at:
https://www.integro.bank/About-Integro/Our-Commitment/Integro-Bank-Foundation

About Integro Bank:
Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SMconsultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people up and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact: 
Brandon Price, Marketing at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

SOURCE Integro Bank

Also from this source

Integro Bank and Vincit Host December Event on Utilizing Technology & A.I. for Small Businesses.

Integro Bank and Vincit Host December Event on Utilizing Technology & A.I. for Small Businesses.

Integro Bank, an innovative, Phoenix-based bank, announces the December 12th CEO Club event in partnership with local business, Vincit. The event,...
The Integro Bank Foundation Moves Forward In Providing Grants To Small Businesses

The Integro Bank Foundation Moves Forward In Providing Grants To Small Businesses

Integro Bank announces the launch of the foundation's online donation landing page. The activation of the online donation system will allow the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Not For Profit

Image1

Children

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.