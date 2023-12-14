Integro Bank and Integro Bank Foundation are Excited to Partner as They Bring a Smile and Holiday Cheer to Local Children

PHOENIX, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to support nonprofit organizations, is honored to announce its active participation with Homeward Bound for their Holiday Party event to provide Kids 5-12 Years old with the opportunity to build Lego candy gingerbread houses.

Aligned with our commitment to corporate social responsibility, Integro Bank Foundation recognizes the importance of giving back to the community and is excited about contributing to the success of Homeward Bound. The organization, founded with one single-family home in 1990, soon learned that housing alone could not solve family homelessness. Homeward Bound began offering case management, financial coaching, and employment help to prepare families to transition into stable housing. Homeward Bound also expanded to add a Homelessness Prevention program in response to community needs. Their mission resonates with the Integro Bank Foundation's values, and the foundation and bank are eager to participate in supporting this great cause.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Homeward Bound event and contribute to helping the community, especially when it comes to lifting the spirits of children during this time of year. Everyone at the Integro Bank Foundation believes in making a positive difference in the lives of others, and this event provides a fantastic opportunity to unite with the community for a shared purpose," said Dr. Beverly Browning, Executive Director at the Integro Bank Foundation.

Look for the recently launched foundation to continue to take part in charitable events and partner with charities as the Integro Bank Foundation grows in the coming year. To learn more about the Foundation or to donate to the Foundation, you can go online at:

https://www.integro.bank/About-Integro/Our-Commitment/Integro-Bank-Foundation

