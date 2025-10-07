Integro Bank CEO Club Partners with Private Directors Association for a CEO Club Exclusive Event

PHOENIX, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integro Bank is proud to announce its next CEO Club event, presented in partnership with the Private Directors Association (PDA), The theme of October's event is "The Board's Role in Your Journey: How to Harness the Board Advantage to Accelerate Your Vision."

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank

This CEO Club gathering will explore how today's most forward-thinking leaders leverage their boards not just for oversight, but as strategic partners that accelerate growth, innovation, and long-term success. Whether your business is just getting started, scaling for growth, or already well established, this event will equip you with the essential insights to build and leverage a board of directors that drives your vision forward.

"In a time when speed, strategy, and adaptability define success, the role of a board has never been more beneficial," said Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & Founder of Integro Bank. "A board can be a catalyst for growth, a compass in moments of uncertainty, and a force that turns vision into reality. This event will shine a light on how business leaders can transform their boardroom into a true strategic advantage."

Join accomplished directors, executives, and thought leaders as they speak on their experiences to provide attendees with valuable guidance on how to build, engage, and empower a board that drives growth and performance. Designed for CEOs, founders, and business owners, this event offers the foundational guidance to elevate governance and turn strategic leadership into a true competitive advantage.

Event Details:

Date: October 22, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: 16215 N 28th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053

RSVP:https://www.integro.bank/CEO-Club-Event-RSVP

The Integro Bank CEO Clubis one of the fastest growing business events in Arizona. It brings together Arizona's most dynamic business leaders for important conversations that are designed to spark innovation, collaboration, and growth. Each event focuses on leadership strategies and forward-thinking insights that empower business owners to develop and grow in a rapidly changing economy.

