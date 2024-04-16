Integro Bank's April CEO Club Event Tackles Small Business Financial Resilience

PHOENIX, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 fastest-growing bank in Arizona with 625% loan growth in 2023*, Integro Bank announced their upcoming event for the April CEO Club: "Navigating Financial Resilience – Planning for Sustainable Growth" featuring A.J. Wilson, partner at Newport LLC, as the speaker. This event is a great opportunity for CEO Club members as well as business owner and business leader attendees to learn how to navigate varying economic cycles, improve financial resilience and plan for sustainable growth.

Thomas J. Inserra, CEO & President, Integro Bank

Thomas Inserra, CEO and Founder at Integro Bank, stated, "The April 24th event will help business owners and leaders learn practical steps to help prepare their company for growth, including accessing free tools such as Integro360. Since our mission is to help businesses grow, providing practical information, data and access to impactful tools - past CEO Club attendees have provided favorable feedback to educational content of this type."

Small businesses face various challenges such as economic downturns, market disruptions, or unexpected expenses that can greatly impact the small business community. Integro Bank's CEO Club Events aim to create a community with resources for business owners and leaders to achieve breakthrough potential. The April event showcases the continued growth and opportunities that Integro Bank provides to small businesses.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Time: 5: 00 PM - 7:30 PM

5: Location: Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Integro Bank Headquarters, 16215 North 28th Avenue, 85053 This is a complimentary event for business owners and leaders.

RSVP For the Event:

https://integrobank-20681670.hs-sites.com/ceoclubapril24

About The Speaker:

A.J. Wilson

Partner at Newport LLC

A.J. is a C-suite executive with 30+ years of international experience in top management, M&A activity, corporate strategic planning, P&L management, strategic marketing, cultural integration post-merger, and turnaround situations. A.J. builds cross-functional relationships to shift companies from engineering to market focus, resulting in sustained, profitable growth and value creation.

About Integro Bank:

Integro Bank is an FDIC-insured bank based in Phoenix, Arizona (USA). Our proprietary INTEGRO360SM consultative approach and CEO Club are designed to help small businesses grow and maximize employment. Why? Because employment lifts people and transforms lives. Visit www.Integro.Bank to learn more.

Media Contact:

Brandon Price, at [email protected] or (602) 325-9431

* Source: FDIC call report data based on Q1 through Q4 of 2023

SOURCE Integro Bank