IntelAgree Unveils Saige Assist: Generative AI-Powered Tool for Streamlined Contract Management

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, has announced the official launch of Saige Assist, a generative AI-based tool that redefines how companies interact with their contracts. The feature, now available to select beta users, uses conversational AI to streamline redlining and help teams negotiate, draft, search for, query, and execute contracts faster.

Emulating the wisdom and counsel one would receive from a contract expert, Saige Assist caters to a wide range of users from legal to procurement to sales teams unfamiliar with legal terminology. The tool's conversational abilities break down complex legal jargon, expediting the redlining and editing process while offering expert advice that aligns with each company's unique legal playbook and requirements. As users interact with the tool and input their data, Saige Assist learns and adapts, creating a personalized environment for collaboration that's unparalleled in the market.

As organizations increasingly recognize the potential of generative AI, Saige Assist comes at a pivotal moment, offering efficiency, accuracy, and a personalized approach to contract management. The Saige Assist AI tool seamlessly integrates with the IntelAgree platform, with no additional training required.

"Saige Assist represents a turning point in contract management, where AI evolves from being a feature or function to being a trusted co-pilot tool," said James Parks, Chief Data Scientist of IntelAgree. "It's not just about making processes faster; it's about making them interact more seamlessly with humans. Our goal with Saige Assist is to empower professionals to focus on what really matters in their work, while we handle the rest — smarter, faster, and with the wisdom that only AI can provide."

While Saige Assist will go through an intensive beta testing phase before its widespread release, early adopters have already reported dramatic improvements in their workflows. Steve Blumenthal, Associate General Counsel at Ashley Furniture Industries, and one of Saige Assist's earliest adopters, noted that Saige Assist not only accelerates redlining but also democratizes access to legal information for other team members.

"I'm really impressed with how we're leveraging statistics and surprising our executives with the data – it's not something you typically see in the legal field," Blumenthal said. "With Saige Assist in the mix, we're not only enhancing the image of our legal team, but also providing transparency to non-legal team members. It demonstrates our agility, consistency, and ability to minimize risk. Our objective is to continuously generate statistics that highlight the precision and efficiency of our contract processes, and with Saige Assist – we're dominating that."

About IntelAgree

IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. IntelAgree also uses intelligent automation to optimize every part of the contracting process, so teams can create, negotiate, sign, manage, and analyze contracts faster.

