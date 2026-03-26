InteliChart Ranked #1 Patient Engagement Platform for Fourth Consecutive Year in Black Book Research Report

Updated methodology reflects how healthcare organizations are evaluating patient engagement platforms across access, intake, communication, financial engagement, and AI

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, a leader in patient engagement technology, has been named the #1-rated End-to-End Patient Engagement Platform by Black Book Market Research for the fourth consecutive year. Under Black Book's redesigned 2026 evaluation framework, InteliChart earned the top score in 17 of 18 key performance indicators. Its #1 rankings reflected strength across many of the operational areas healthcare organizations are focused on most today, including patient access, intake, payments, interoperability, and AI-driven workflow intelligence.

"This year's recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how healthcare organizations are evaluating patient engagement technology today," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "They are looking for ways to reduce friction for patients, ease the burden on staff, accelerate revenue collection, and create a more connected experience across the patient journey. AI is becoming part of that equation too, but only when it works inside connected workflows. That is exactly how we have continued to evolve Healthy Outcomes, and we are proud to see providers validate that approach again."

An evaluation designed for today's market

Black Book's 2026 framework replaces general satisfaction metrics with 18 operationally specific KPIs spanning self-scheduling, digital intake, communications orchestration, financial engagement, care journeys, AI-enabled workflow support, interoperability, and enterprise governance. The study evaluated 20 independent, non-EHR-native platforms and validated 719 responses from practice administrators, patient access directors, revenue cycle leaders, CIOs, and clinical operations leaders.

The report reflects a broader shift in the market. Healthcare organizations are moving away from portal-first strategies and placing greater weight on platforms that can reduce workflow friction across access, intake, messaging, payments, and follow-up. It also highlights the growing role of operational AI, as practices look for practical ways to automate routine tasks, expand after-hours responsiveness, and reduce call-center burden without adding more disconnected tools.

"Providers are placing greater weight on implementation pragmatism, integration repeatability, and enterprise governance," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Platform sprawl, access friction, and communication overload remain major operational constraints. The vendors that earn top marks in this framework are the ones delivering measurable workflow results across mixed EHR environments."

Built for today's operational challenges

InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes platform helps healthcare organizations address some of the most common breakdowns in the patient journey, from missed appointments and incomplete intake to disconnected communication, delayed payments, and fragmented follow-up. Built on a single, integrated architecture with one API connection to the EHR, Healthy Outcomes brings together self-scheduling, digital intake, automated reminders, secure messaging, surveys, outreach, virtual care, and financial engagement to reduce friction for both patients and staff. The platform integrates with more than 45 EHR systems and supports more than 94 million patient records.

InteliChart has continued to build on that foundation with InteliSense, its AI-powered intelligence layer embedded directly within Healthy Outcomes. Because InteliSense operates inside the same engagement workflows patients and staff already use, it can help automate routine administrative, operational, and clinical tasks with the context, oversight, and continuity healthcare organizations need. This allows practices to expand access, improve responsiveness, and reduce manual work without introducing more fragmentation. That approach aligns closely with the market direction reflected in Black Book's 2026 report, which cites orchestration-first platforms and operational AI as defining themes in the category.

InteliChart was the only vendor rated "High" across all eight capability dimensions in Black Book's 2026 heat map: access, intake, communications, follow-up, financial engagement, virtual care, AI, and architecture. The report also pointed to InteliChart's EHR-agnostic architecture and credible 2025–2026 AI innovation as differentiators.

Healthcare organizations looking to modernize their engagement strategies can learn more about InteliChart's platform by visiting the InteliChart website.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 94 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 45 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit www.intelichart.com.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 1,000,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications on behalf of InteliChart

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SOURCE InteliChart, LLC