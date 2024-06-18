InteliChart Rated Top Patient Engagement Platform for Second Consecutive Year by Black Book Research

Nationwide poll of over 5,000 healthcare professionals recognized the company for its outstanding client satisfaction and best of breed technology.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, an award-winning provider of patient engagement solutions, is proud to announce it has been named the #1 Patient Engagement and Consumer Outreach Platform by Black Book Market Research for the second consecutive year. This accolade highlights InteliChart's continued commitment to simplifying patient engagement and improving outcomes.

Black Book is a completely independent provider of competitive intelligence, with a network of over 2.5 million healthcare IT users. This segment of the Black Book Patient Engagement Software and Outsourcing survey polled 5,698 health system executives, physicians, clinicians, and IT specialists from 716 hospitals and healthcare delivery networks and 2,054 physician organizations. The survey used 18 key performance indicators (KPIs) to rank the top in-demand patient engagement technologies.

In addition to earning the #1 ranking for client experience and operational excellence among 20 competitive solutions, InteliChart earned the highest client ratings in 13 of 18 KPIs Black Book measures, including best of breed technology; strategic alignment of client goals; innovation and optimization; training; trust and ethics; breadth of offerings; deployment and implementation; customization; reliability; marginal value adds; managerial stability; support and customer care; and brand image and marketing. For the remaining five categories, InteliChart ranked second in four of them, demonstrating its consistent leadership across the board.

"Being ranked number one by Black Book for the second year in a row is truly an honor," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "Our mission has always been to deliver innovative solutions that create a better way for patients to engage with their health, while streamlining provider and practice management workflows. Receiving such positive feedback from our customers means we're successfully delivering on that mission, and that's the most meaningful recognition we could ask for."

InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes patient engagement platform fosters greater collaboration and efficiency at every stage of the patient journey. It includes a patient portal, online self-scheduling, digitized patient intake, automated patient outreach and reminders, two-way texting, virtual visits, and population health solutions. The platform's wide range of capabilities creates frictionless experiences for both patients and providers, while also reducing the number of vendors needed to fulfill engagement efforts.

"The work doesn't stop here," Hamilton remarked. "Today's patients are savvier than ever, and they expect convenient experiences at every touchpoint with their providers. We will continue to innovate our platform so that it effortlessly delivers these experiences, keeping our clients successful and their patients healthy."

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned HER vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 HER systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit www.intelichart.com.

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC provides vendor-neutral archival solutions and healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, and prospective software and services buyers with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing solutions vendors. The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 1,000,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

