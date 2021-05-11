InteliChart's Patient Schedule: The Solution for Customized Online Scheduling

Patient Schedule gives patients and providers the most convenient and efficient approach for booking appointments. Tweet this

Consumerism in healthcare aims to empower patients to take a more active role in their care decisions. While it's been slightly slower to catch on in comparison to other industries, such as retail and banking, healthcare consumerism has been on the rise in recent years. Patients are becoming savvier, more sophisticated, and more directly involved in managing their care.

Patient Schedule converts consumers into patients

In keeping with these consumeristic healthcare trends, research shows that nearly 75 percent of patient appointments are made after business hours. To help healthcare practices meet those demands and remain competitive, InteliChart has launched Patient Schedule, a customized online scheduling solution for consumers and patients.

With Patient Schedule, consumers can find a provider through an online search, read physician bios, see real-time availability, and make an appointment on through Google, Facebook, Yelp, HealthGrades or the provider's website. Patients enjoy the convenience of seeing their provider's availability and scheduling their own appointments 24/7 without having to download an app or log into an account.

"Simplicity is key when it comes to satisfying consumers and patients," said Gary Hamilton, InteliChart CEO. "Patient Schedule gives patients and providers the most convenient and efficient approach for booking appointments. We give provider organizations a very dynamic scheduling option to increase their patient access, while catering to the specifics associated with their scheduling rules and workflows."

Convenient API integration and configuration

Patient Schedule sets itself apart from other scheduling solutions with InteliChart's API integration and configuration. Patient Schedule integrates to over 35 market leading practice management systems and EHRs and imports all the scheduling criteria and logic associated with an organization's scheduling system. This ensures that online scheduling adheres to the rules and workflows providers have established to safeguard against scheduling mishaps and ease concerns providers may have regarding patients scheduling their own appointments online.

The API also allows for two-way integration that ensures real-time scheduling accuracy and avoids unwanted overbookings and scheduling errors. Patient Schedule provides the ability to fill provider openings faster than ever before – without burdening office staff.

Part of a complete patient engagement platform

Patient Schedule can be used as a standalone online scheduling solution or combined with other engagement solutions that are part of InteliChart's Healthy Outcomes® patient engagement platform. "Patient Schedule can be deployed as an integrated component of your broader engagement strategy," added Hamilton. "With a complete toolbox of smart engagement solutions designed to complement one another, providers have the power to maximize their patient engagement capabilities while significantly enhancing workflows associated with patient management."

In addition to Patient Schedule, the platform includes:

Patient Portal – a "healthcare hub" that gives patients instant access to their medical records plus houses intake forms, notifications, surveys, bill pay and interacts with InteliChart's population health solution. Accessible from a full-fledged iOS/Android app.



Patient Intake - digitizes and automates patient registration and the intake process. Workflow-configured to deliver discreet data to EHR and PM systems.



Patient Notify – automated appointment reminders, appointment confirmations, and organizational announcements go directly into a physician practice's scheduling system.



Patient Survey - delivers automated surveys to measure patient satisfaction and capture patient-reported outcomes.



Patient Activate – automates population health efforts. Define and manage concurrent populations through intervention and outreach campaigns to secure patient engagement and successful outcomes.



Patient eVisit - a fully integrated, patient-friendly, virtual-care experience with no downloads/apps required.

Family Portal - empowers family members and caregivers to stay informed about the health and well-being of loved ones who are in long-term care, skilled nursing, home health and senior living facilities.

Healthy Outcomes® is the leading patient engagement platform where product solutions are designed to work in unison to improve patient outcomes.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes®, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing 52 million patients. We integrate with 35 EHR products and a single integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes® platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

Media Contact:

Wendy Bartlett

[email protected]

803-493-7885

SOURCE InteliChart, LLC

Related Links

intelichart.com

