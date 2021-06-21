Intelivation Technologies Launches TruTrack™ Memory Staple System

SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelivation Technologies, a medical device company with a cutting edge lower extremity portfolio announced today that they are launching the TruTrackTM Memory Staple System. The TruTrackTM system will be on display at the firm's technology suite during the Footprints In The Sand Podiatry Institute Conference being held in Hilton Head Island, SC June 24-27 2021. "The TruTrackTM represents a breakthrough in memory staple fixation instrumentation and furthers our mission to bring products to market that result in positive change for patients' lives," said Amit Sinha, President of Intelivation Technologies. Mr. Sinha also added, "I am thrilled with how fast our talented team brought this unique offering to market. We are looking forward to rapidly adding to our product portfolio through the remainder of 2021 and beyond."

The TruTrackTM features novel instrumentation designed for more reliable and consistent insertion techniques during a wide variety of intraoperative conditions. Dr. David Murphy commented on the TruTrackTM Staple, "The TruTackTM Staple System provides a highly dependable and more efficient approach for surgeons. Compared to traditional methods that can be plagued with drill hole obscuration, the TruTrackTM System lends itself towards less soft tissue disruption, resulting in improved surgical outcomes for patients. The implant itself is very low profile and can be applicable to a wide variety of degenerative conditions and deformities of the foot."

Intelivation Technologies, headquartered in Saint Simons Island, GA and dedicated to research and development, is focused on bringing game-changing products to market that make patients' lives better. For further inquiries, interested parties may email [email protected].

