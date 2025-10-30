IntellaTriage Welcomes Michael Brents as Vice President of Business Analytics

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the nation's leading provider of nurse-first triage solutions for hospice and home health organizations announced the addition of Michael Brents, PT, DPT, MHA to the leadership team as Vice President of Business Analytics.

In this new role, Brents will lead IntellaTriage's analytics strategy, enhancing how data informs operations, supports the company's triage nurses, and drives performance across the organization. His work will strengthen IntellaTriage's already robust business intelligence to better support both clients and triage nurses in delivering best-in-class care for patients and their families.

Brents began his career as a physical therapist and brings with him more than 20 years of healthcare experience, spanning acute and post-acute care settings. He has held diverse senior leadership roles, including Chief Clinical Officer, VP of Business Intelligence, and Managing Director of Technology Consulting. Known as a data-driven and clinically grounded leader, Brents has overseen large-scale analytic programs, EMR product management, and operational improvement initiatives that bridge clinical quality and technology.

"I am elated to have a closer hand in improving patient care," said Brents. "Regardless of how far I've come along my journey from clinician to data strategist, my mission has always been human-centered care. At IntellaTriage, I look forward to utilizing both my analytical expertise and clinical experience to strengthen insights that will drive the company forward with actionable insights for better outcomes."

Daniel Reese, CEO of IntellaTriage, added: "IntellaTriage is a patient and nurse centered organization, but we also recognize the hugely beneficial insights we gain from the data captured through our triage service. Bringing Mike on board strengthens our ability not just to measure performance, but to improve lives: those of our patients, our clients, and our nurses. His expertise will help us continue to lead the way in using our objective data to guide operational excellence and compassionate care."

As healthcare continues its shift toward value-based care, data transparency and actionable insights are becoming more essential than ever before. With a current monthly census surpassing 50,000 covered lives, IntellaTriage leverages its award-winning platform, IntellaHub, to capture and analyze millions of data points that will help providers better understand care delivery throughout the care episode, eliminating gaps in communication and driving better outcomes.

About IntellaTriage. Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage provides 24/7 nurse-first triage solutions to providers and their patients across the United States. Leveraging the largest network of remote licensed nurses in the post-acute care sector, the company delivers exceptional care when patients need it most, alleviating the burden on frontline clinicians and significantly reducing nurse burnout and turnover.

As the nursing shortage intensifies, IntellaTriage offers a critical solution by shielding nurses from the additional demands of on-call duties. In a healthcare landscape increasingly focused on quality care and the importance of patient outcomes, IntellaTriage is poised for continued growth, ensuring better patient experience while supporting care teams nationwide.

SOURCE IntellaTriage