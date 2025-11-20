IntellaTriage Appoints Harrison Tucker as Chief of Staff to Drive Innovation and Strategic Growth

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntellaTriage, the nation's leading provider of nurse-first triage solutions for hospice and home health organizations, has named Harrison Tucker as Chief of Staff, marking a new era of strategic expansion and innovation for the company.

In his new role, Tucker will work across the organization to drive key initiatives and lead special projects critical to the ongoing evolution of IntellaTriage's service offering. His focus will be strategic execution and operational excellence, ensuring that the company continues to deliver exceptional support to both nurses and patients while enabling the leadership team to advance innovation and growth.

"We continue to see very strong demand for our services and have doubled our census and almost doubled our nurse count over the past 12 months. I'm incredibly proud of that achievement, but there was also a need to expand our leadership team to ensure we can continue to provide the first-class service for which we are known," said Daniel Reese, CEO of IntellaTriage. "There are still numerous providers across the nation who need the level of expert triage support that IntellaTriage delivers. Harrison brings with him a significant remote care and post-acute experience and a relentless focus to deliver the best service possible for our partners."

Tucker shared his enthusiasm for joining the organization, adding: "It is an honor to be welcomed into such an extraordinary team. I am eager to contribute my experience, serve as a strategic partner, and support IntellaTriage in continuing to innovate its unmatched nurse-first triage solutions. This is an organization that truly understands the value of human-centered care."

IntellaTriage continues to set the standard for clinical excellence and nurse-first triage. In 2025, new partnerships solidified the company's position as the largest nurse-only triage provider in the post-acute market. Strategic initiatives underway signal sustained growth into 2026 and beyond.

About IntellaTriage. Founded in 2008, IntellaTriage provides 24/7 nurse-first triage solutions to providers and their patients across the United States. Leveraging the largest network of remote licensed nurses in post-acute care, the company delivers expert, compassionate care when patients need it most, while reducing the burden on field clinicians and improving nurse retention.

As the nursing shortage intensifies, post-acute population increases, and value-based care initiatives expand, IntellaTriage offers a critical, human-focused and data-driven solution to support care teams, strengthen patient outcomes, and ensure access to timely, high-quality care. Find out more at intellatriage.com.

