Intellectual Property Attorney Daniel Batterman Joins Lipresti Law

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipresti Law, a Bay State firm dedicated to business legal matters, is pleased to announce that intellectual property and technology law attorney Daniel Batterman, Esq., has joined the firm.

Batterman has nearly three decades of experience representing and advising businesses on matters of intellectual property, technology, and contract laws. He was named by Boston Magazine as one of Boston's top intellectual property lawyers in 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan to the firm as he will provide practical and cost-effective counsel in an area that is increasingly important to businesses in Boston and across the country as more and more commerce moves online," said Lipresti Law managing partner Nicholas Lipresti. "Attorney Batterman provides more than just legal expertise; he understands what's important to business owners and provides unparalleled creative problem-solving and in depth analysis to his clients."

Batterman represents a wide range of clients including entrepreneurs, start-ups, professional services companies, software developers, SAAS providers, manufacturers, e-commerce companies, retailers, publishers, entertainers, state agencies, and non-profits.

"I am looking forward to working with clients in a firm that is dedicated to the legal needs of businesses," Batterman said. "In today's rapidly evolving digital environment where familiarity with intellectual property and technology law are paramount, business leaders need focused legal guidance to navigate their options to make informed decisions."

Batterman works with companies to protect their trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. He regularly advises clients on licenses, terms of service, contracts, software & IT development, privacy, and defamation matters. In addition, he has substantial litigation experience and has been involved in numerous technology, intellectual property, contract, and business disputes.

