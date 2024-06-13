Intellectual Property Trial Lawyers at Houston's Alavi Anaipakos Earn Spots in 2024 IAM Patent 1000 Rankings

HOUSTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston trial law firm Alavi Anaipakos and four of its experienced attorneys are being recognized for their excellence in intellectual property trials in the 2024 edition of the IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals.

Alavi Anaipakos name partners Amir Alavi and Demetrios Anaipakos claimed the highest Gold Tier rankings in the annual guide based on their years of courtroom success in high-stakes patent disputes in the U.S. and internationally. Fellow firm partners Scott Clark and Masood Anjom also earned high marks in the IAM Patent 1000 for the same types of cases.

"This recognition for the firm and our lawyers speaks to the dedication and commitment of our entire team at Alavi Anaipakos," says Mr. Alavi. "We are proud to be recognized once again based on the opinions of our clients and the many others whose decisions make up these rankings."

Alavi Anaipakos and the firm's honorees were selected for the IAM Patent 1000 following a months-long research process conducted by London-based Law Business Research, which asks private practice lawyers and in-house counsel to name the best intellectual property lawyers in the U.S. and worldwide.

Alavi Anaipakos is noted in the IAM Patent 1000 "for its multi-front litigation capabilities, global patent protection strategies and exceptional client services," with Mr. Alavi described as handling "the most complex of IP disputes" and a "go-to for damages cases." Mr. Anaipakos is lauded for his "impeccable track record" and for building and delivering "bullet-proof trial narratives."

Fellow returning IAM Patent 1000 honoree Mr. Clark is noted as someone who "knows the patent system inside out" based on his decades of work in patent law. The guide praises Mr. Anjom as "brilliant" while noting his expertise in technology matters.

Houston-based Alavi Anaipakos is home to high-stakes trial lawyers known for solving complex problems. The firm's attorneys have handled some of the world's largest patent infringement disputes and significant commercial cases across various industries, including oil and gas, energy, software, high-tech, financial services, and beyond. Our team members have been in the trenches in marquee legal battles across the nation and the world for nearly 30 years.

