Intellias Becomes Vector Certified Embedded Engineering Partner

Vector certification strengthens Intellias' embedded software expertise

Program focuses on AUTOSAR Classic, the industry's embedded software standard

MUNICH, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, a leading technology partner to automotive OEMs and suppliers, has become a Vector Certified Embedded Engineering Partner (CEEP).

To achieve certification, Intellias engineers successfully completed Vector's Certified Embedded Professional (CEP) program, which focuses on AUTOSAR Classic, the embedded software standard. The new partnership between Vector and Intellias paves the way for both companies to scale technological capabilities and explore new business opportunities.

"The successful completion of our Certified Embedded Professional (CEP) program by Intellias engineers highlights their dedication to driving excellence in AUTOSAR Classic projects and internally fostering the transfer and sharing of knowledge," said Florian Sommer, business development manager at Vector. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to the continuous growth of expertise in the industry."

As a Vector CEEP, Intellias is positioned to provide reliable, high-quality service for Vector's AUTOSAR Classic Basic Software MICROSAR, covering introduction, development and integration support. As an associate partner and active member of the AUTOSAR community, Intellias also can maximize its Vector partnership by investing in research and development projects aimed at delivering cutting-edge automotive embedded solutions.

"As an AUTOSAR associate partner, we are thrilled to forge this new partnership with Vector, a pioneering force in automotive electronics development," said Adam Konopa, technology director at Intellias. "Together we will drive innovation and harness our collective expertise to shape the future of mobility solutions. We look forward to the exciting possibilities and the remarkable advancements that we will achieve together."

Vector certification provides additional benefits for Intellias and its clients in the automotive and mobility sectors. Applying deeper expertise gained through Certified Embedded Professional training, Intellias engineers will process embedded software projects much faster and more efficiently, fostering stronger connections with Vector experts and gaining access to the latest information on technology advancements. Customers from the automotive, commercial vehicle, aeronautical, transport and control engineering domains worldwide rely on solutions and products of independent Vector groups.

Within the scope of the Vector CEP program, engineers pass through comprehensive training to become experts in Vector's advanced software and related development tools. The Vector CEP qualification equips them to provide skilled and efficient support for demanding AUTOSAR Classic projects. In addition, Intellias experts with CEP certification can provide qualified training to other colleagues in order to enhance knowledge in embedded software development.

"Vector education programs elevate embedded software to the next level," said Nikolay Cheliuk, a software engineer at AUTOSAR. "As an independent company, Vector offers the most unbiased and universal solutions, focusing on relevant customer preferences for AUTOSAR products."

Abdelrahman Mabrouk, an architect at AUTOSAR added that "Vector's CEEP program deepens AUTOSAR basic software knowledge, enables engineers to be experts in their field and which ensures high-quality output for customers."

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner with 20 years of experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and transportation and mobility service providers including HERE Technologies, Elmos, NNG, DKV, and Rand McNally and others rely on Intellias to co-create custom solutions and digitally transform their businesses.

The company empowers future mobility by gathering decades of experience delivering automotive and transportation solutions compliant with NDS, ASPICE, and TISAX. Intellias also contributes to establishing the highest industry standards by partnering with COVESA, Renesas and AUTOSAR.

More information is available at www.intellias.com.

About Vector

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet. The company has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the Independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 3,500 people with sales of 1.06 billion euros in 2022. Vector is headquartered in Germany (Stuttgart) and has subsidiaries in Brazil, China, France, Great Britain, India, Italy, Japan, Austria, Romania, Sweden, South Korea, Spain and the United States.

