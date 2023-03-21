Intellias Expands in the Americas with New Offices in Bogotá, Colombia

Company's growth globally includes new partnership agreements with Renesas in Japan and the NDS Association in Germany as well as new facilities in Europe

CHICAGO , March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, a major provider of consulting and software engineering services to the auto industry, is expanding in the Americas with a new development center in Bogotá, Colombia.

The Intellias facilities in Bogotá will house more than 60 engineers and product specialists to support projects involving artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud services and a variety of other software-based technologies for customers in North and South America. The center will contribute to further growth of the company's U.S. client roster. Intellias currently has offices in Chicago and in Boca Raton, Florida.

The company also has finalized partnership agreements with Japan-based Renesas to develop connected-car technology and with the NDS Association, headquartered in Germany, to work on global navigation standards.

The Renesas agreement, centers on the development of connected-car and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Renesas is the world's leading manufacturer of semiconductors.

"Our partnership with Renesas underlines our expertise in software-defined vehicles, extended connectivity and digital interfaces," said Oleksandr Odukha, vice president of Delivery and head of Mobility at Intellias. "As an NDS member, we also will be able to help shape a new digital generation of mapping technology."

With the Navigation Data Standard (NDS) organization based in Germany, Intellias will work to develop map-data standards essential to advanced navigation, autonomous-vehicle, connectivity and related online-map technologies.

"Intellias plans to take a significant role in the development of worldwide standards for mapping data that enable dynamic and sharable data across a wide range of automotive and mobility solution," Odukha said.

The company's global footprint grew significantly in 2022. Intellias opened new offices in Croatia, Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal and Spain and acquired Digitally Inspired, a fast-growing UK-based development company focused on retail and e-commerce business sectors.

Intellias also recently was recognized by the Information Services Group (ISG) for its automotive expertise in the group's ISG Provider Lens Quadrant reports.

"ISG's evaluation of Intellias highlights our ability to deliver embedded systems, software engineering and research-and-development services on a global basis," Odukha pointed out.

He added that together with Renesas, Intellias already has built an Automotive Portable Kit based on the automotive grade R-Car H3e system on chip (SoC), which provides high-end computing power for processing large volumes of vehicle data in real time, making it ideal for a broad range of applications.

For the Automotive Portable Kit, Intellias used SoC functionality for in-vehicle infotainment systems and an integrated digital cockpit. Currently, both the Renesas and Intellias teams are working closely on the Portable Automotive Kit demo, with the aim to showcase capabilities of the real-time Arm® Cortex®-R7 (CR7) processor incorporated into the Renesas R-Car H3e.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner with 20 years of experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, transportation and mobility service providers, including HERE Technologies, Elmos, NNG, DKV, TomTom and Rand McNally, rely on Intellias to co-create custom solutions and digitally transform their businesses.

Intellias helps partners and clients navigate in the ever-changing mobility landscape with its deep expertise in connectivity, autonomous driving, infotainment systems, eMobility, transport operations and intelligent fleet analytics. The company delivers automotive and transportation solutions compliant with NDS, ASPICE and TISAX and contributes to establishing the highest industry standards by partnering with COVESA, Renesas and AUTOSAR.

Intellias automotive services cover design, engineering, prototype implementation, and end-to-end development of software-defined mobility solutions, including the design of digital cockpits, in-vehicle software, V2X solutions, cloud platforms, and mobile applications for drivers, passengers and commercial fleets.

More information is available at www.intellias.com.

