Intellias to Unveil New Digital Automotive Cockpit Technology at CES

Company's latest-generation IntelliKit features Rightware's Kanzi One human-machine interface toolchain

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias will unveil a new digital cockpit with Rightware's Kanzi One technology to accelerate the development of dynamic, consumer-friendly automotive instrument panels at CES 2024 on January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

IntelliKit, a digital cockpit designed by Intellias, will showcase for CES attendees how the company's engineers seamlessly integrate hardware and software from partnerships in the automotive sector to speed the development of cockpit systems.

Rightware's Kanzi One HMI (Human Machine Interface) kit and Qualcomm's fourth-generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform are among the systems featured in the Intellias portable but fully functional digital cockpit.

Intellias experts, including Vice President of Delivery and Mobility Oleksandr Odukha, Technology Director Adam Konopa and Delivery Director Sergii Shcherbakov, will be available to discuss IntelliKit features along with a variety of other mobility-related topics at the company's exhibit in the West Hall (Booth 7075) of the Las Vegas Convention Center – CES 2024 - Intellias.

Konopa explained that Intellikit with Rightware Kanzi One enables faster, easier prototyping of digital screens. It also speeds up user-interface development processes by linking and creating new interaction logic between different components.

"Harnessing the power of Rightware's Kanzi One HMI tools not only showcases our proficiency in orchestrating a diverse ecosystem of software and hardware partners, but also allows us to revolutionize the way we develop and integrate software," Konopa said. "With Intellikit empowered by Kanzi One we're able to simplify and accelerate the prototyping of digital screens, forging a path to the development of more intelligent and dynamic digital instrument panels."

Rightware's Head of Partnerships Derek Sellin noted that the company's partnership with Intellias was established in 2022, adding that Rightware's Kanzi One provides a virtually limitless toolchain for the creation of visually stunning digital automotive cockpits with optimized performance.

"Proven by more than a decade in mass production, Kanzi One is the dedicated automotive HMI creation tool that automotive manufacturers trust to deliver the best brand experience in their vehicles," Sellin said. "Development of a unique signature UI with Kanzi One can be expedited in partnership with experts from Intellias and its advanced IntelliKit solution."

Intellias also recently announced a partnership with Rightware to assist in training students as part of its IntelliDrive program at Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU) in Lviv. IntelliDrive students are studying embedded-software development under the mentorship of Intellias experts. The establishment of a new Kanzi Learning Lab with Rightware will provide students with an opportunity to become more familiar with leading-edge cockpit design.

"The Kanzi Learning Lab will give students experience in automotive HMI design using Kanzi One while our partnership with Intellias will expose them to leading software experts as part of their studies," Sellin added. "We look forward to continued collaboration with Intellias and Ukrainian Catholic University to develop these students as industry leaders of tomorrow."

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner with more than 20 years of experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier One suppliers, transportation and mobility service providers, including HERE Technologies, Elmos, JOYNEXT, TomTom, DKV, and Rand McNally, rely on Intellias to co-create custom solutions and digitally transform their businesses.

Intellias answers mobility challenges with deep expertise in connectivity, infotainment systems, autonomous driving, eMobility, and intelligent transportation.

More information on Intellias can be found at www.intellias.com.

About Rightware

Rightware is the pioneering provider of automotive graphics software tools and services headquartered in Finland with a presence in China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and the USA. Its Kanzi One, an all-in-one HMI toolchain, enables automotive OEMs to deliver the best user experience for their customers while transforming the traditional HMI into a real signature UI.

