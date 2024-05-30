Intellias Welcomes Steve Sroka as Vice President of Channels and Partnerships

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, a global software engineering and digital consulting company, has announced the appointment of Steve Sroka as a Vice President of Channels and Partnerships to broaden the company's partnership network and expand its digital capabilities in North America. Sroka's expertise in building strong business alliances will bring Intellias and its partner ecosystem new strategic wins.

At Intellias, Sroka will establish proactive channel sales initiatives and mutually beneficial commercial alliances built on trust, deep relationships, and purpose-driven cooperation. Intellias partners with industry leaders and innovators to bring its services to the next level, and Sroka will forge new strategic alliances and strengthen existing partnerships to maximize the value delivered to joint customers.

Before joining Intellias, Sroka held senior business development roles in business and technology consulting companies, where he built Google Cloud, AWS, and Azure practices across North America, DACH, and UK&I. In his most recent position as a Senior Director of Growth at Slalom Consulting, Sroka created and implemented an award-winning alliance strategy.

"Success lies in establishing partnerships that enable us to bring more expertise and unlock greater value for our customers than they could achieve alone. I joined Intellias because its company culture focuses on nurturing long-term relationships. Within the company's existing relationships, I see growth opportunities that can deliver long-term value to all stakeholders," said Steve Sroka, VP of Channels and Partnerships, Digital Segment.

"Steve brings extensive experience in driving strategic and operational results within partnership ecosystems. We look forward to strengthening the digital capabilities of Intellias with his expertise in building business alliances. Steve has remarkable potential to take our approach for fostering beneficial collaboration to a new level – in the US, Canada, and beyond," said Regina Viadro, SVP, Global Head of Digital Technology Services, President of North America.

Intellias continuously brings clients the latest and most relevant technology offerings, partnering with over 40 independent software vendors, niche industry players, and service providers, including AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Intel. Our technology and industry alliances help clients execute bigger projects and innovate on a different scale. The addition of Steve Sroka will advance the company's business partnership initiatives, particularly in North America, which is the strategic focus of expansion for Intellias.

About Intellias

Intellias is a global software engineering and digital consulting company and a trusted technology partner to top-tier organizations that helps them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. We empower businesses operating in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia to embrace innovation at scale. For more than 20 years, Intellias has been building mission-critical projects and delivering measurable outcomes to ensure lasting change for our clients. We are contributing to the success of the world's leading brands that include HERE Technologies, Rand McNally, TomTom, HelloFresh, and Travis Perkins.

SOURCE Intellias