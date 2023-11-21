Intellias Will Showcase HMI, ADAS and Digital Cockpit Expertise at CES 2024

  • The company also will unveil the next generation of its IntelliKit, a portable fully-integrated digital cockpit at CES

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellias, a leading software engineering partner to automotive manufacturers and mobility-solution providers, will showcase the company's expertise in HMI, digital cockpit and ADAS-integration technology at CES 2024 on January 9-12 in Las Vegas.

Intellias also will introduce the latest version of its IntelliKit, a portable digital cockpit that demonstrates the latest integration of hardware and software from the company's partnerships with market-leading players in the mobility and automotive sectors.

IntelliKit is based on Qualcomm's SA8295P 4th generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platform integrated with Rightware's Kanzi One HMI kit and the Blackberry IVY Connected Vehicle Data Platform.

Intellias experts, including Vice President of Delivery and Mobility Oleksandr Odukha, Technology Director Adam Konopa and Delivery Director Sergii Shcherbakov, will be available to discuss IntelliKit and a variety of other mobility-related topics at the company's exhibit in the West Hall (Booth 7075) of the Las Vegas Congress Center – CES 2024 - Intellias.

"As a software engineering partner for the automotive industry, it is our goal to be ready to orchestrate relevant technologies and components into the products and solutions our clients want to create," says Odukha. "With the next generation of IntelliKit, we show how we can provide invaluable expertise to OEMs and automotive solution providers as they navigate today's era of software-defined vehicles."

He notes that the paradigm shift to software-defined vehicles presents automakers with profound challenges. Carmakers need to develop solutions and products that offer a unique driving experience and can be integrated seamlessly into a modern vehicle's IT ecosystem.

Today's complex automotive IT systems consist of diverse technological layers and components that need to connect, according to Oleksandr. To achieve software-defined-vehicle objectives professionally, quickly and cost-effectively, auto manufacturers need engineering partners who are well versed in vehicle IT infrastructures and related industry standards.

About Intellias 

Intellias is a global technology partner with over 20 years of experience delivering product engineering and consulting services to Fortune 500 companies. Leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, transportation and mobility service providers, including HERE Technologies, Elmos, JOYNEXT, TomTom, DKV, and Rand McNally, rely on Intellias to co-create custom solutions and digitally transform their businesses.

Intellias answers mobility challenges with deep expertise in connectivity, infotainment systems, autonomous driving, eMobility, and intelligent transportation proven by the highest industry certifications (ASPICE and TISAX) and global partnerships (BlackBerry, AUTOSAR, Vector, NDS).

The company recently received Frost & Sullivan's Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award 2023 in the area of connected infotainment and navigation software.

A video on the Intellias IntelliKit (Automotive Portable Kit) is available at:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-vBB4ll1ls.

More information on Intellias can be found at www.intellias.com.

