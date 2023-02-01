INTELLIDYNE RECOGNIZED AS TOP WORKPLACES USA AWARDEE THREE YEARS IN A ROW

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDyne, LLC, a market-leading Government Information Technology Organization, today announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are just thrilled to be recognized as a Top Workplaces USA award recipient once again. Earning this award for three consecutive years is a true testament to our highly engaged workforce. We are incredibly proud of our employees, their commitment to going above and beyond, and the positive impact they make on our clients' missions day-in and day-out," said Marisa Krafsig, IntelliDyne's Chief Human Resources Officer.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne is a market-leading Government Information Technology Organization enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in IT Infrastructure Management, Data Automation, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at intellidyne-llc.com

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

