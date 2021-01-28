Intellifluence Maintains Lead as the Largest Warm Influencer Network in the World with 100,000 Influencers Onboarded

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In under five years, leading warm influencer network Intellifluence has reached 100,000 opt-in influencers, maintaining its status as the largest influencer network of this type. Unlike other influencer networks and platforms, the influencers in Intellifluence's database registered themselves. The company also offers the most verified influencers for value in the industry, given its affordable pricing. In addition, Intellifluence provides managed influencer marketing services for companies with large enough needs.

"As I told our team, we'll celebrate later when it's safe for everyone to fly in and get together. At this moment, our attention turns from making 100,000 influencers happy to trying to make 250,000 influencers happy... and beyond," said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. "Our core belief is that everyone is an influencer; they might just not have signed up for Intellifluence yet to monetize that influence."

What makes Intellifluence unique is that it puts so much emphasis on ensuring a smoothly functioning, active and warm-contact network. Every influencer in the system has signed up to work with brands. When they have problems, Intellifluence's support team jumps in to help as much as possible, as the company maintains a strong philosophy of taking care of influencers as much as it takes care of brands. If brands try to manipulate the network and attempt to take advantage of influencers on the platform, Intellifluence takes an active and uncompromising role to remove these brands no matter how much potential revenue it might lose in the process. Intellifluence will always keep fighting to give influencers the network they deserve, no matter how big the company becomes.

Moving forward, Intellifluence intends to expand from simply being the largest warm contact influencer network to being the largest influencer network in the world, democratizing the process of influencer marketing by providing enterprise level support and features set to brands and influencers of all sizes, no matter how small.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease.

