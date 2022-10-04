Intelligent Artifacts Appoints Four-star General Charles Wald to Advisory Board

Machine Intelligence Company Strengthens Their Position in Aerospace & Defense

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an announcement today, Intelligent Artifacts, a leading provider of machine intelligence solutions for mission and safety-critical systems, welcomed General (U.S. Air Force, ret.) Charles "Chuck" Wald to their advisory board. General Wald served 35 years in the U.S. military and has extensive expertise in aircraft and weaponry, counterterrorism, global military strategy, and national energy and international security policy. He will provide strategic guidance as the company pursues opportunities for its groundbreaking artificial intelligence solution within Aerospace & Defense.

"General Wald has a keen understanding of the problems that AI/ML can solve for the military. His expertise and guidance will be integral in positioning Intelligent Artifacts as the de facto leader for trustworthy and transparent AI solutions to meet a wide spectrum of mission needs", says Mike Edwards, Intelligent Artifacts' Chief Growth Officer.

General Wald retired from the U.S. Air Force as a four-star general after serving for 35 years in the U.S. military as a command pilot with more than 3,600 flying hours and 430 combat hours. He currently serves on numerous non-profit and Think Tank Boards of Directors. Of note, he is on the Board of Trustees for the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Atlantic Council, and the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. He also serves as a Senior Military Advisor to the United States Institute for Peace. General Wald was named by the Defense News "as one of the 100 Most Influential People" listing for U.S. Defense and a Top 100 Airpower Advocate.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning will enhance military and government operations across the board," says General Wald. "When I heard about Intelligent Artifacts' approach and how different it is from everything else out there, I was eager to learn more. I look forward to lending my support as we explore opportunities to incorporate their technology to capture and process information more effectively, mitigate risk, and save lives."

About Intelligent Artifacts - As a leader in machine intelligence, IA provides the complete intelligence layer for Defense and Aerospace customers in need of modular, flexible, and scalable AI solutions to meet a spectrum of mission needs. Their fully explainable Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning/Reasoning (AI/ML/R) framework is trustworthy and transparent for mission and safety-critical applications as a pathway to achieving human-level intelligence. To learn more, visit http://www.intelligent-artifacts.com.

SOURCE Intelligent Artifacts