Intelligent Artifacts Appoints Ryan Safarian as CTO to Scale Dual-Use AI Technology Across Public and Private Sectors

Intelligent Artifacts

16 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Strategic Leadership to Drive Rapid Expansion of Advanced AI Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Artifacts, a NYC-based tech startup and leading provider of trustworthy and responsible AI solutions, announced today the addition of Ryan Safarian as CTO to their expanding leadership team. This key hire aligns with the company's strategic direction to expand the application of its dual-use technology at enterprise scale across both the public and private sectors.

"I'm thrilled to be joining this phenomenal team at this pivotal stage in their growth. A remarkable convergence of aspirations, experience, innovation, and timing!" said Ryan. "Intelligent Artifacts' commitment to delivering trusted AI aligns with my passion for working with disruptive technologies that make a meaningful impact. Together, we will continue to usher in an era of fully transparent and traceable ML, accessible to all markets."

Ryan joins Intelligent Artifacts as a seasoned executive leader, architect, strategist, and engineer with extensive experience building the technical foundations and growth of startups from pre-seed through series funding to acquisition. Before joining Intelligent Artifacts, he served as CTO at Care.com, where he spearheaded a strategic transformation, modernizing the technology infrastructure, refining the methodologies and operations, and reshaping the team culture to set the stage for exponential growth. Ryan has spent the last 20 years navigating his career around trending and disruptive innovation, from e-commerce to gaming, to fitness, to care. Other roles include VP at DailyBurn, VP at Jump Ramp Games (acquired by MobilityWare), Architect at OnSite (acquired by SuiteRetail), as well as continuing advisory board positions at multiple startups. 

"Ryan will be instrumental in productizing our technology, which has been vetted and validated in government and aerospace, to a self-service PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) for enterprise and commercial markets. His product engineering background makes him uniquely attuned to how customers want to interact with our technology to solve their myriad of AI/ML challenges. As we welcome him to the IA team, we are not only gaining a seasoned CTO but also a visionary leader with an exceptional track record of driving technological innovation." says Sevak Avakians, Intelligent Artifacts' Founder and CEO.

About Intelligent Artifacts

Intelligent Artifacts was founded in 2019 to provide trusted AI solutions with the safety, security, and reliability required for the most challenging data-centric problems. Intelligent Artifacts' GAIuS™ platform is a fully transparent, certifiable, and deterministic AI platform that delivers trusted outcomes every time, giving organizations quality results and complete confidence in decision-making and execution. GAIuS enables AI/ML and Reasoning solutions for any use case as a pathway to achieving human-level intelligence. To learn more, visit http://www.intelligent-artifacts.com.

Against the backdrop of evolving guidance on ethical AI, Scepter Inc., an emerging climate tech firm that measures climate gases and air pollution...
Intelligent Artifacts, a leader in trusted AI/ML and Reasoning solutions, this week announced Rear Admiral (ret.) Kathleen Creighton as the latest...
