Rear Admiral Kathleen Creighton joins Intelligent Artifacts Advisory Board

News provided by

Intelligent Artifacts

26 Sep, 2023, 08:45 ET

Distinguished Navy Veteran and Cybersecurity Expert Strengthens Strategic Vision at Leading AI Company

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Artifacts, a leader in trusted AI/ML and Reasoning solutions, this week announced Rear Admiral (ret.) Kathleen Creighton as the latest addition to their growing advisory board. Rear Admiral Creighton brings with her 33 years of military experience as well as expertise in cybersecurity, IT, information warfare, electronic warfare, and C4ISR. She will provide strategic guidance as the company pursues opportunities for its disruptive technology within the DOD and intelligence community.

Continue Reading
Rear Admiral Kathleen Creighton
Rear Admiral Kathleen Creighton

"We are thrilled to welcome Admiral Creighton to our advisory board. Her experience, expertise, and leadership will be critical as we continue in pursuit of our goal to arm the DOD/IC with overwhelming advantage and shield our warfighter with ultimate safety as an irrefutable deterrence to war," said Sevak Avakians, Intelligent Artifacts' Founder and CEO.

Rear Adm. Creighton retired from the U.S. Navy in 2021 following an illustrious 33-year military career. She served in many roles during her tenure including the Navy's Director of Cybersecurity, Director of Command, Control, Communications and Computers at U.S. Indo Pacific Command, where she directed cyberspace operations and enabled assured communications for 375,000 U.S. forces in theater, and as the Director of IW Integration, where she developed Navy IW strategic priorities, resources and requirements management and delivered C4ISR, electronic warfare and IW capabilities in a $9 Billion portfolio. 

"I've been part of many discussions on the transformative potential of AI/ML in military operations. I've also seen the frustrations arising from technology limitations." Rear Adm. Creighton commented. After some discussion with the team, it became evident that their approach and technology stand apart in the AI/ML landscape and I look forward to lending my support as they work to reshape the future of defense through innovation."

About Intelligent Artifacts — Intelligent Artifacts specializes in providing trusted Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning and Reasoning (AI/ML/R) solutions for mission and safety-critical applications. Their mission is to arm the DOD/IC with an overwhelming advantage for effects generation, trusted speed, and warfighter survivability. The company prioritizes a streamlined and bias-free approach to meeting mission requirements with a single revolutionary system by offering modular, flexible, scalable, and compliant solutions. Intelligent Artifacts' versatile platform, which blends symbolic, deterministic, and connectionist elements, powers critical applications in ISR, C2, cyber, maintenance & logistics, aviation, and more. To learn more visit www.intelligent-artifacts.com.

SOURCE Intelligent Artifacts

Also from this source

Intelligent Artifacts Pledges Commitment to Responsible Artificial Intelligence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.