Intelligent Artifacts wins Air Force Phase II SBIR Award for Advanced Sensor Fusion

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Artifacts, a leading provider of machine intelligence solutions for mission and safety-critical systems, has received an Air Force SBIR Phase II award to modernize the Mission Data File (MDF) build process for the F-35 Lightning II. This effort, sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), will enhance sensor fusion capabilities and allow for automatic updating to simplify the MDF process.

"Creating and managing Mission Data Files has been one of the most laborious projects attending the F-35 platform. We are eager to continue proving out our modular, flexible AI solution for sensor fusion and predictive analytics to produce MDFs with the highest accuracies", says Intelligent Artifacts' CEO, Nick Cianciolo.

"Our open-source universal data format allows our system to ingest any data type from legacy, current, or future sensors, eliminating the need to develop separate, disparate solutions per sensor and data type" adds Mark Mackowiak, Intelligent Artifacts' COO and SBIR lead. "Our deterministic solution improves predictive analysis using symbolic processing and human-like pattern matching methodologies which naturally improves efficacy and accuracy within the MDF process."

In Phase II of the project, Intelligent Artifacts will integrate their software offering to enhance the overall effectiveness of the F-35's sensor fusion capabilities by automating parts of the MDF process and transforming the static threat library into a dynamic threat knowledgebase through real-time information processing.

Based in New York City, Intelligent Artifacts, Inc. is a machine intelligence company dedicated to eliminating current AI/ML shortcomings using its Explainable, Computable, Interpretable, Traceable, Editable (ExCITE) AI framework, GAIuS™. Solutions scale vertically while also scaling along the horizontal to provide an intelligence layer for any application. GAIuS helps clients in the defense, aerospace, and emergency response domains in need of modular, flexible, and scalable ExCITE AI solutions for mission and safety-critical applications. To learn more visit http://www.intelligent-artifacts.com .

