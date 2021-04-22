Intelligent Artifacts Wins Air Force SBIR Award to Develop Certifiable ML for Aerospace Platforms

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Artifacts has been selected for a Phase I SBIR contract award by the US Air Force to conduct R&D in pursuit of a "Blue Sky" opportunity for airborne Machine Learning that meets strict technical standards for safety in aviation.

"One of the most difficult hurdles in satisfying aviation safety standards is the ability to trace predictions back to source data," says Intelligent Artifacts CEO, Nick Cianciolo. "Our founder, Sevak Avakians, along with the rest of the team at IA, has created a new category of 'Traceable Machine Learning' which does just that."

The overall goal of this Phase I project is to begin third-party vetting of Intelligent Artifacts' software and creating a plan to build a DO-178C Cert-kit. Development of a DO-178C certifiable solution will allow IA to integrate their software offering into full solution stacks needing to be certified by the FAA for deployment on aircraft.

"The FAA Certification we are pursuing is civil aviation oriented," says Mark Mackowiak, Intelligent Artifacts' COO and SBIR lead, "but we intend to leverage our Traceable ML framework, as well as R&D conducted as part of this Phase I SBIR, for dual-use applications in both civil and defense aviation."

Intelligent Artifacts is a New York-based machine intelligence company dedicated to eliminating current AI shortcomings through the use of its Explainable, Computable, Interpretable, Traceable, Editable (ExCITE) AI framework, GAIuS™. GAIuS helps clients in the defense, aerospace, and emergency response domains in need of modular, flexible, and scalable ExCITE AI solutions for mission and safety-critical applications. To learn more visit www.intelligent-artifacts.com .

SOURCE Intelligent Artifacts

