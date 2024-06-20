Intelligent Audit Announces Strategic Moves Within Leadership Team to Drive Continued Growth and Success

Paul Finley Promoted to the New Role of Chief Commercial Officer

Finley will oversee the company's commercial strategies, drive revenue growth, and expand its market presence. He brings over 25 years of experience in supply chain and technology, having previously held significant roles at Manhattan Associates, Anderson Press, TNT Fireworks, and most recently as IA's Chief Operating Officer.

Simon Roethlisberger Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Roethlisberger will oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring operational efficiency, and executing strategic initiatives. His background in logistics includes 20+ years of experience at Agility, DSV, and most recently as IA's VP of Operations.

Arin Lipman Promoted to VP of Technology Strategy, Architecture & Information Security

With eight years of leadership experience at IA, Lipman will be instrumental in shaping the company's technological landscape to ensure robust architecture and fortify its defenses against emerging threats — key initiatives to driving continued innovation and resilience.

Emil Lebovich Appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Emil Lebovich will lead the company's technology strategy, oversee the development of innovative solutions, and ensure the alignment of technology initiatives with business objectives. He has built a proven track record over 12 years at IA, previously serving as Chief Innovation Officer.

Yosie Lebovich Appointed Chief Information Officer

Yosie Lebovich, the company's founder, will continue to serve in a full-time capacity supporting the Engineering and Product organizations. With a strong track record of implementing innovative solutions, he is poised to drive the company's technological evolution while focusing on internal technological requirements as their Chief Information Officer.

About Intelligent Audit

Choosing Intelligent Audit means accessing a unique blend of technology-driven services designed for today's challenging supply chain environment. Since 1996, their expertise in freight audit, recovery, business intelligence, and secure payment processing has empowered businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. Their approach offers clarity in a volatile market and provides actionable insights through the normalization and cleansing of data across carriers, modes, and regions. With Intelligent Audit, businesses benefit from cost-saving strategies, enhanced decision-making, and reduced operational anxiety, positioning them for strategic success in uncertain times. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com.

