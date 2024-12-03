Intelligent Audit Appoints Dr. Brian Pollack as CPO to Lead AI-Driven Product Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit, a leading provider of logistics data analytics and freight audit solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Brian Pollack as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Formerly the head of Intelligent Audit's Data Science group, Dr. Pollack brings a wealth of expertise in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analytics, positioning the company at the forefront of AI-driven innovation in the logistics industry.

Brian Pollack promoted to CPO

Since joining Intelligent Audit in 2021, Dr. Pollack has spearheaded the development of cutting-edge tools such as the Anomaly Detection product, leveraging the company's extensive logistics data to deliver unparalleled insights and value to its customers. In his new role, Dr. Pollack will lead product strategy, focusing on embedding AI and machine learning technologies throughout Intelligent Audit's solutions to meet evolving market needs and drive transformative business outcomes.

Dr. Pollack's academic and professional background underscores his exceptional qualifications. He earned a PhD in Experimental Particle Physics from Northwestern University, where he conducted groundbreaking research in machine learning for rare signal detection at premier facilities, including Fermi National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and the Large Hadron Collider in Geneva, Switzerland. Transitioning to AI and deep learning, Dr. Pollack developed advanced algorithms in computer vision at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, enabling computers to analyze MRIs and diagnose liver diseases.

"Dr. Pollack has been instrumental in helping Intelligent Audit harness the power of AI and data science to deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Hannah Testani, CEO of Intelligent Audit. "His deep understanding of AI's potential and its practical applications in logistics and beyond makes him the ideal leader to advance our product vision and strategy. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with him at the helm of our product team."

Dr. Pollack expressed enthusiasm about his new role: "The logistics industry is ripe for innovation, and Intelligent Audit's vast data resources offer an incredible foundation for transformative AI applications. I'm thrilled to lead our efforts in developing solutions that drive meaningful impact for our customers while setting new standards for the industry."

This appointment underscores Intelligent Audit's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies like AI to create value for its clients and solidify its leadership position in the logistics and freight audit space.

About Intelligent Audit

Choosing Intelligent Audit means accessing a unique blend of technology-driven services designed for today's challenging supply chain environment. Since 1996, their expertise in freight audit, recovery, business intelligence, and secure payment processing has empowered businesses to make informed, data-driven decisions. Their approach offers clarity in a volatile market and provides actionable insights through the normalization and cleansing of data across carriers, modes, and regions. With Intelligent Audit, businesses benefit from cost-saving strategies, enhanced decision-making, and reduced operational anxiety, positioning them for strategic success in uncertain times. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com .

SOURCE Intelligent Audit