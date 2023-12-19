Intelligent Audit Recognized as a 2024 FedEx Certified FBAP

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit, a leader in logistics and transportation management software, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a 2024 FedEx Certified Freight Bill, Audit, and Pay Provider (FBAP). This prestigious certification signifies IA's commitment to upholding FedEx's internal standards and analytics for seamless electronic invoicing, efficient processing, and accurate remittance of payment details.

The FedEx Certified FBAP program acknowledges providers who consistently meet stringent criteria, demonstrating excellence in managing disputes on behalf of customers. This recognition reinforces Intelligent Audit's dedication to delivering top-notch freight bill, audit, and payment services in alignment with FedEx's exacting standards.

What is the FedEx Certified FBAP Program?
The FedEx Certified FBAP program is an initiative to identify and honor Freight Bill, Audit, and Pay Providers that excel in electronic invoice receipt, processing, payment detail remittance, and dispute resolution. Only providers meeting FedEx's rigorous criteria earn the prestigious Certified FBAP designation.

What Does This Certification Mean for Our Customers?
For our valued customers, the FedEx Certified FBAP recognition is a testament to Intelligent Audit's persistent determination to provide quality service and technology. It signifies that IA has consistently met and exceeded FedEx's standards, providing a seamless and reliable experience in freight bill auditing, payment processing, and dispute resolution.

"I am incredibly proud of Intelligent Audit's recognition as a 2024 FedEx Certified FBAP. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence in freight bill, audit, and payment services," said Intelligent Audit CEO Hannah Testani. "This certification reinforces our position as a leader in the industry and underscores our dedication to exceeding the highest standards set by FedEx. We look forward to continuing our mission of transforming the logistics landscape through cutting-edge technology and exceptional service."

Intelligent Audit remains dedicated to optimizing shipping operations, enhancing cost efficiency, and providing invaluable insights into supply chain dynamics. This certification further solidifies IA's position as a leader in the highly dynamic parcel transportation industry.

About Intelligent Audit:
Intelligent Audit is a cutting-edge platform revolutionizing logistics and transportation management. Specializing in freight audit and recovery services, IA employs advanced technologies to optimize shipping operations, enhance cost efficiency, and provide valuable insights into supply chain dynamics. If you're curious to see what 25 years of transportation innovation can do for your business, get started with Intelligent Audit today.

