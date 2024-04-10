Intelligent Audit Unveils New White Paper: The Role and Importance of Freight Audit & Analytics in Effective Spend Management

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit, a leader in freight audit, recovery, and advanced analytics, announced the release of a comprehensive white paper entitled "The Role and Importance of Freight Audit & Analytics in Effective Spend Management." Authored by industry expert Bart A. De Muynck, this in-depth analysis delves into the essential functions of freight audit and analytics within the broader context of supply chain efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Bart De Muynck is a prominent figure in the supply chain industry, known for his work at Gartner and project44.

Amidst the evolving transportation landscape, shippers face unprecedented challenges ranging from global supply chain disruptions to rising operational costs. Intelligent Audit's latest white paper sheds light on these issues, offering actionable insights and forward-looking trends for 2024. Readers will gain a deeper understanding of the current state of the logistics industry, including the mixed expectations for the coming year, the significance of freight spend management, and the transformative impact of AI and machine learning in optimizing freight audit processes.

Key highlights from the white paper include:

An overview of the expected trends and challenges in the logistics industry for 2024, such as overcapacity and the continuing e-commerce boom.





The crucial role of freight spend management in enhancing cost control and vendor negotiations.





The evolving market for Freight Audit & Payment (FAP) services, underscored by a growing demand for automation and efficiency.





Intelligent Audit's pioneering approach to FAP, emphasizing the use of advanced AI and machine learning technologies for anomaly detection and real-time auditing.

This white paper also features case studies demonstrating real-world applications of Intelligent Audit's solutions, showcasing how businesses can significantly reduce freight spend while improving operational efficiency.

"Given the constant pressures on supply chains, understanding and implementing effective freight audit and analytics strategies has never been more critical," said Bart A. De Muynck, the white paper's author. "Our goal with this white paper is to equip businesses with the knowledge to navigate these complex challenges successfully."

"The Role and Importance of Freight Audit & Analytics in Effective Spend Management" is now available for download. Shippers looking to optimize their logistics operations and drive meaningful cost savings are encouraged to explore the insights and strategies outlined in this pivotal resource.

For more information and to download the white paper, click here.

About Intelligent Audit: Established in 1996, Intelligent Audit offers a powerful combination of freight audit, recovery, and advanced analytics. Their services ensure cost savings and operational efficiencies by normalizing data across carriers and regions. With a focus on reducing anxiety and guesswork, Intelligent Audit empowers shippers with strategic decision-making tools, distinguishing itself as a critical partner for achieving logistics and shipping success in uncertain times. Intelligent Audit's proprietary technology enables shippers to become smarter by making data-backed decisions to reduce costs and improve efficiency through over 750 standard and customizable invoice level reports. Intelligent Audit is WBENC certified as a tier 1 diversity spend supplier and recognized as a Logistics Disruptor by McKinsey and Co, and their CEO is an EY Entrepreneur of the Year Winner for NJ. IA partners with some of the largest Fortune 10 companies down to mid and small-sized businesses globally to help achieve their strategic goals. In 2021 IA audited over 1.1 Billion shipments on behalf of their 2,900+ customers.

About Bart De Muynck: Bart De Muynck conducts research in the supply chain area focused on the delivery processes: transportation planning, transportation execution, freight payment, analytics, visibility, yard management, vehicle routing and scheduling, and fleet telematics. He also covers innovative technologies such as AI and ML in Transportation, Blockchain, Autonomous vehicles and drones. Learn more.

