Intelligent Blends Achieves Two New Facility Certifications, Gluten-Free Certification by GFCO, and Rainforest Alliance Certification, Further Strengthening Commitment to Quality and Diversity in Production

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Blends, a leading name in the coffee and functional beverage industry, proudly announces its two most recent certification additions as a Gluten-Free facility by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO), as well as Rainforest Alliance Certification (RFA). This significant milestone underscores the company's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and inclusivity in its manufacturing processes.

With this latest certification, Intelligent Blends adds another accolade to its impressive repertoire, which already includes Kosher, Fair Trade, Organic, and SQF facility certifications. The Gluten-Free certification by GFCO further solidifies the company's position as a trusted partner for brands and consumers seeking excellence and transparency in their products. Adding Rainforest Alliance allows Intelligent Blends to properly qualify ingredients produced with social, economic, and environmental sustainability.

"At Intelligent Blends, we continuously strive to meet and exceed the expectations of our partners and consumers," said Israt Shermin, Director of Quality at Intelligent Blends. "Achieving these two new certifications is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality and diversity. It not only demonstrates our adherence to stringent standards but also reflects our dedication to inclusivity, ensuring that individuals with dietary restrictions can enjoy our products with confidence."

Intelligent Blends' state-of-the-art facility is already renowned for its excellence, boasting SQF facility certification, a testament to its commitment to food safety and quality management systems. The addition of these two new certifications further reinforces the company's position as an industry leader in ensuring the integrity and safety of its products.

"We are proud to offer our brand partners and consumers the assurance that our facility upholds the highest standards of quality and safety," added Jeff Mcintosh VP of Research and Development at Intelligent Blends. "Our team remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of industry trends and certifications, always open and adaptable to evolving needs in the coffee and functional beverage space."

As Intelligent Blends continues to expand its portfolio and reach, the Gluten-Free certification by GFCO and Rainforest Alliance by RFA serves as a testament to its ongoing commitment to excellence, quality, and inclusivity.

For more information about Intelligent Blends and its certifications, visit www.intelligentblends.com

About Intelligent Blends: Intelligent Blends is a leading manufacturer and co-packer of single-serve beverages, specializing in coffee and functional beverages. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Intelligent Blends partners with brands to bring their unique visions to life while ensuring the highest standards of excellence in production. With certifications including Kosher, Organic, Rainforest Alliance, and now Gluten-Free by GFCO, Intelligent Blends continues to set the standard for quality and diversity in the industry.

