Intelligent Blends Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with High-Capacity Ribbon Blender

New system boosts blending output to over 10 million pounds annually, enhancing scalability and product consistency across all beverage formulations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Blends, a sustainable "Better For You" manufacturer and co-packer of single-serve and bagged beverages, has announced the addition of a 105 cu. ft. Ribbon Blender to its state-of-the-art production facility. The investment marks a significant milestone in the company's continued commitment to innovation, precision, and large-scale production capability in the functional arena.

The newly implemented blending system has been custom-engineered to meet the demands of high-capacity blending, providing Intelligent Blends with the capability to efficiently manage substantial production runs. At the same time, the system allows for the strict control over blend uniformity and consistency in quality from batch to batch. The advanced blender incorporates several key features, including independent chopper controls for precise ingredient processing, a vibratory sifting infeed to ensure consistent particle size, and variable high-speed settings that can be adjusted as needed. These features are specifically designed to ensure the optimal and most effective mixing of a wide range of materials, including powders, granules, and various functional ingredients, accommodating everything from simple coffee blends to more complex and sophisticated nutritional products.

"This upgrade represents a major step forward in our blending capabilities," said Grant Linebach, VP Operations at Intelligent Blends. "With enhanced capacity and flexibility, we can now blend over 10 million pounds annually—meeting the growing needs of our partners without compromising on quality or consistency."

The new Ribbon Blender strengthens Intelligent Blends' ability to scale efficiently and adapt to a broader range of formulations, supporting customers across the food and beverage space with turnkey manufacturing solutions.

Intelligent Blends will be showcasing its latest innovations and capabilities at SupplySide West 2025 in Las Vegas on October 28–29 , at Booth #3581 . Attendees are invited to meet the team and learn more about the company's integrated, scalable manufacturing solutions.

For more information about Intelligent Blends, visit www.intelligentblends.com

About Intelligent Blends: Intelligent Blends is a leading manufacturer and co-packer of single-serve beverages, specializing in coffee and functional beverages. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, Intelligent Blends partners with brands to bring their unique visions to life while ensuring the highest standards of excellence in production. With certifications including Kosher, Organic, Rainforest Alliance, and Gluten-Free by GFCO, Intelligent Blends continues to set the standard for quality and diversity in the industry.

SOURCE Intelligent Blends