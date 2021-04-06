Intelligent Blends Announces Massive Solar Installation allowing House Brand Maud's Coffee & Tea to be produced using 100% Solar Energy

The mammoth project added an impressive 700 LG panels that each generate 405 watts of power, along with two sma 62 kilowatt inverters and two 50 kilowatt inverters, to the company's San Diego headquarters. The resulting impact on the environment on an annual basis equates to taking 72 passenger vehicles off the road, 37,720 gallons of gasoline combusted or 5,500 tree saplings grown for 10 years.

Always at the cutting edge of sustainable, ethical and Earth-conscious production and manufacturing practices, Intelligent Blends is proud to lay claim to several other "firsts" that set a standard for globally aware decision making within the industry. As the first company to commercialize the use of highly recyclable Poly Propylene #5 K-cups, it was able to address the concerns of earth-minded consumers regarding the waste historically generated by single-serve beverage packaging. Then, the company took it a step further by being the first to have their K-Cups certified recyclable by SCS Global, an international leader in third-party certification, validation, and verification for environmental, sustainability, and food safety and quality performance claims.

"We believe that good coffee starts at the source, which is why we make sure that every step we take in manufacturing Maud's products is thoughtful, ethical and environmentally responsible," says CEO and Founder Michael Ishayik. "The addition of solar-power to our production facility was a logical next step in ensuring that we continue our legacy of producing great products for our customers and partners the right way."

Established in 2013, Intelligent Blends started out as an innovative--and sustainable--manufacturer of coffee, tea, elixirs, and functional beverages. As the company's capabilities and offerings have expanded through a robust R&D lab; the success of its flagship brand, Maud's; and valued co-packaging, hospitality and production partnerships, it's never lost sight of its passion for doing the right thing, particularly in the areas of sustainability, fair-trade partnerships and certified organic practices.

With aspirations of being completely carbon neutral by 2024, Intelligent Blends will continue to harness innovation, emerging technologies and good old-fashioned sunshine to create high-quality, Earth-friendly products for Earth-minded partners and customers around the globe.

Intelligent Blends is a privately held, sustainable manufacturer of single-serve and bagged beverages, including coffees and teas, based in Southern California. The company offers co-packing and hospitality solutions for partners worldwide, while boasting several in-house brands that are distributed through select e-commerce and retail sites. With a commitment to creating high-quality, sustainable options for customers and partners, Intelligent Blends offers unmatchable services and products that are easy and cost-effective, while never losing sight of the infinite possibilities that come from flexibility, innovation and a passion for what you do.

