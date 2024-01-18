Intelligent Blends Doubles Down on Sustainability with another 280kW Solar Installation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Blends, an innovative manufacturer of coffee, tea, and functional beverages proudly announces the expansion of its commitment to sustainability with the installation of a new 280kW solar system. This comes on the heels of the successful deployment of a 284kW solar system in 2020, showcasing the company's dedication to environmental responsibility and its pursuit of carbon neutrality.

The additional 280kW solar installation reflects Intelligent Blends' ongoing efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and transition towards cleaner, renewable energy sources. This strategic initiative aligns with the company's mission to lead by example in creating a more sustainable future, and proudly claim a large percent of its production energy source as clean.

Michael Ishayik, Founder and CEO of Intelligent Blends expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are excited to amplify our sustainability efforts by doubling our solar capacity. This investment not only underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship but also reinforces our position as an industry leader in adopting innovative solutions for a cleaner, greener tomorrow."

The newly installed solar panels will contribute significantly to the company's energy needs, further reducing reliance on traditional power sources. Intelligent Blends aims to use the latest in solar technology to generate clean energy while actively participating in the global movement towards a carbon-neutral future.

In addition to the environmental benefits, Intelligent Blends expects this expansion to result in a 40% reduction in energy costs, demonstrating the financial viability of sustainable practices.

As part of the company's commitment to sustainability they have decided to not just focus on the "what" in sustainability with various ecofriendly packaging options offered, but also on "how" they produce it. "We want to be the problem solvers in this industry" says John Lenz VP of Sales. "If it is a project to create that next great functional blend, or a better way to source and supply, we want to be your manufacturing partner, it's all about our customer."

Intelligent Blends continues to explore and implement innovative solutions to minimize its environmental impact and contribute positively to the communities it serves. The company remains dedicated to fostering sustainability, and the latest solar installation is a testament to its vision of creating a better, more sustainable future.

