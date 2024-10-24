Intelligent Blends Expands Offerings with New Automated Pouching Manufacturing Line

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Blends is pleased to announce the successful launch of a new automated pouching manufacturing line, further enhancing our ability to meet the diverse needs of our co-packing customers. This expansion complements our current powder packaging formats, which include K-Cups, stick packs, and coffee bags, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in the evolving market for coffee, tea, and functional powders.

"Our new pouching line underscores our commitment to supporting our co-packing partners and responding to the dynamic demands of today's market," said John Lenz, Vice President of Sales at Intelligent Blends. "With the growing interest in functional beverages, we are excited to offer this additional packaging option, enabling our partners to deliver innovative products in the formats consumers prefer."

At Intelligent Blends, we are dedicated to excellence, quality, and continuous innovation. Our mission is to empower our co-packing customers with a wide array of packaging solutions that align with the latest market trends and consumer behaviors.

As we continue to expand and innovate, we remain committed to our core values and the needs of our partners. With the introduction of the new pouching line, Intelligent Blends is well-positioned to support the growing functional powder sector and deliver high-quality products that meet evolving consumer demands.

"Our new automated pouching line allows us to produce over 5 million pouches annually, right here at our facility," said Grant Linebach, Head of Manufacturing at Intelligent Blends.

From offering R&D formulation services and full turnkey sourcing to high-quality production and order fulfillment, Intelligent Blends delivers comprehensive solutions with ease and precision.

For more information about our products and services, please visit www.intelligentblends.com or contact us at [email protected].

Come visit us at Supplyside in Las Vegas October 30 & 31. Booth #2486

About Intelligent Blends

Intelligent Blends is a privately held, sustainable manufacturer of single-serve and bagged beverages, including coffees and teas, based in Southern California. The company offers co-packing and hospitality solutions for partners worldwide, while boasting several in-house brands that are distributed through select e-commerce and retail sites. With a commitment to creating high-quality, sustainable options for customers and partners, Intelligent Blends offers unmatchable services and products that are easy and cost-effective, while never losing sight of the infinite possibilities that come from flexibility, innovation and a passion for what you do.

SOURCE Intelligent Blends